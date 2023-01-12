The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Georgia Bridal Show, a Dolly Parton-inspired disco and plenty of live music.
Friday, January 13
ROCK PUNK METAL SHOW
WHAT: Hear bands Velvet Willow, Way Past Cool and Here Be Monsters perform rock-punk-metal as part of an 8-week series.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $7-10
DOLLY PARTON DISCO
WHAT: Dance the night away at this Dolly Parton-inspired country western disco, which will also feature other iconic women of the genre.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $13-26
LIVE CHORAL MUSIC
WHAT: Enjoy the UGA Choral Project Spring Concert, “Serenade to Music,” presented by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, January 14
BLUES ROCK NIGHT
WHAT: Hear the Rick Fowler Band with special guests Janet and the New Dogs.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-40
COMEDY NIGHT
WHAT: See comedian Chris Gethard perform stand-up comedy on his “A Father and The Sun” tour, hosted by Joe Pettis.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8-11 p.m.
PRICE: $20
ART EXHIBIT OPENING
WHAT: View ATHICA’s Trio winter exhibition of artists Lauren Bradshaw, Daniel Brickman and Jeanne Ciravolo’s work at this opening reception.
WHERE: Athens Institute for Contemporary Art
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, January 15
REPAIR CAFÈ
WHAT: Bring broken items and get help from experts to have them repaired for reuse.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM)
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
GEORGIA BRIDAL SHOW
WHAT: Meet with wedding professionals to ease the stress of planning the big day.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 12:30-3 p.m.
PRICE: $10-15
SALSA DANCE CLASS
WHAT: No experience or partner is needed to participate in this beginner's-level Cuban-style salsa class.
WHERE: Adinkra Hall, UGA Memorial Hall Room 407
WHEN: 4-4:45 p.m.
PRICE: Free