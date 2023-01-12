hendershot's

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Georgia Bridal Show, a Dolly Parton-inspired disco and plenty of live music.

Friday, January 13

ROCK PUNK METAL SHOW

WHAT: Hear bands Velvet Willow, Way Past Cool and Here Be Monsters perform rock-punk-metal as part of an 8-week series.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $7-10

DOLLY PARTON DISCO

WHAT: Dance the night away at this Dolly Parton-inspired country western disco, which will also feature other iconic women of the genre.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $13-26

LIVE CHORAL MUSIC

WHAT: Enjoy the UGA Choral Project Spring Concert, “Serenade to Music,” presented by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.

WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, January 14

BLUES ROCK NIGHT

WHAT: Hear the Rick Fowler Band with special guests Janet and the New Dogs.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12-40

COMEDY NIGHT

WHAT: See comedian Chris Gethard perform stand-up comedy on his “A Father and The Sun” tour, hosted by Joe Pettis.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 8-11 p.m.

PRICE: $20

ART EXHIBIT OPENING

WHAT: View ATHICA’s Trio winter exhibition of artists Lauren Bradshaw, Daniel Brickman and Jeanne Ciravolo’s work at this opening reception.

WHERE: Athens Institute for Contemporary Art

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Sunday, January 15

REPAIR CAFÈ

WHAT: Bring broken items and get help from experts to have them repaired for reuse.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM)

WHEN: 2-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

GEORGIA BRIDAL SHOW

WHAT: Meet with wedding professionals to ease the stress of planning the big day.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 12:30-3 p.m.

PRICE: $10-15

SALSA DANCE CLASS

WHAT: No experience or partner is needed to participate in this beginner's-level Cuban-style salsa class.

WHERE: Adinkra Hall, UGA Memorial Hall Room 407

WHEN: 4-4:45 p.m.

PRICE: Free

