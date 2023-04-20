230226_KAT_AthensRepairCafe_099

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the 32nd annual Boybutante Ball, the UGA Dance Company Spring Concert, a plant swap and more.

Thursday, April 20

THIRD THURSDAY

WHAT: This monthly event will feature after-hours viewing and events at local art galleries. As part of the event, The Classic Center will unveil two new galleries, “FLOURISH” and "Works by Bess Carter."

WHERE: Participating galleries

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

EXHIBIT OPENING

WHAT: Join ACE / FRANCISCO Gallery and OX Fine Art for the opening reception of Hearts in Repair: The Necessity of Seduction” by artist Karen Graffeo. The exhibit will be on display through May 20.

WHERE: The Leathers Building

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

DANCE CONCERT

WHAT: Students will perform ballet, contemporary and jazz at the UGA Dance Company Spring Concert on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: New Dance Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12-16

Friday, April 21

JURASSIC QUEST

WHAT: This family-friendly weekend will feature animatronic dinosaurs, live shows, interactive activities and educational exhibits. The event will run Friday to Sunday.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: Noon- 8 p.m.

PRICE: $19-36

“ANNIE JR.”

WHAT: The Studio Athens will present their first spring musical “Annie Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, with performances by the Triple Threat Musical Theatre Company and Youth Tap Company.

WHERE: Marigold Auditorium for Arts and Culture

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $12

“RED HERRING”

WHAT: The Town & Gown Players will present the dark comedy “Red Herring,” with performances from Friday to Sunday.

WHERE: Town & Gown Players

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12-20

Saturday, April 22

PLANT SWAP AND SALE

WHAT: The Athens Plant Community will host a plant swap and sale for local growers and plant enthusiasts.

WHERE: Cali n Tito's East at La Puerta del Sol

WHEN: Noon- 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ELEVATE MINORITY FILM FESTIVAL

WHAT: UGA’s Black Theatrical Ensemble will present “Elevate,” a minority student film festival, on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing animated and live action student productions.

WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BOYBUTANTE BALL

WHAT: The 32nd annual Boybutante Ball, “Miss Thing's Adventures in CandyLand,” will benefit the Boybutante AIDS Foundation, under its mission, “Partying for a Cause Since 1989.”

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

PRICE: $25 plus fees

Sunday, April 23

5K FOR KAPPIE

WHAT: This second annual race will benefit the nonprofit, CURE Childhood Cancer, in honor of Catherine Williams, hosted by the Delta Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

WHERE: Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority House, 440 S. Milledge Ave

WHEN: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

PRICE: $25-35

REPAIR CAFÉ

WHAT: Join the Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division and bring household items and appliances in need of repair to this community recycling event.

WHERE: Center for Hard to Recycle Materials

WHEN: 2-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

“A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”

WHAT: The UGA Theatre department will present its final matinee performance of the Tony-Award winning musical by Stephen Sondheim set in 1900s Sweden.

WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 2:30 p.m.

PRICE: $12-16

