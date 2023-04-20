The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the 32nd annual Boybutante Ball, the UGA Dance Company Spring Concert, a plant swap and more.
Thursday, April 20
THIRD THURSDAY
WHAT: This monthly event will feature after-hours viewing and events at local art galleries. As part of the event, The Classic Center will unveil two new galleries, “FLOURISH” and "Works by Bess Carter."
WHERE: Participating galleries
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
EXHIBIT OPENING
WHAT: Join ACE / FRANCISCO Gallery and OX Fine Art for the opening reception of Hearts in Repair: The Necessity of Seduction” by artist Karen Graffeo. The exhibit will be on display through May 20.
WHERE: The Leathers Building
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
DANCE CONCERT
WHAT: Students will perform ballet, contemporary and jazz at the UGA Dance Company Spring Concert on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: New Dance Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-16
Friday, April 21
JURASSIC QUEST
WHAT: This family-friendly weekend will feature animatronic dinosaurs, live shows, interactive activities and educational exhibits. The event will run Friday to Sunday.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: Noon- 8 p.m.
PRICE: $19-36
“ANNIE JR.”
WHAT: The Studio Athens will present their first spring musical “Annie Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, with performances by the Triple Threat Musical Theatre Company and Youth Tap Company.
WHERE: Marigold Auditorium for Arts and Culture
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $12
“RED HERRING”
WHAT: The Town & Gown Players will present the dark comedy “Red Herring,” with performances from Friday to Sunday.
WHERE: Town & Gown Players
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-20
Saturday, April 22
PLANT SWAP AND SALE
WHAT: The Athens Plant Community will host a plant swap and sale for local growers and plant enthusiasts.
WHERE: Cali n Tito's East at La Puerta del Sol
WHEN: Noon- 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ELEVATE MINORITY FILM FESTIVAL
WHAT: UGA’s Black Theatrical Ensemble will present “Elevate,” a minority student film festival, on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing animated and live action student productions.
WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BOYBUTANTE BALL
WHAT: The 32nd annual Boybutante Ball, “Miss Thing's Adventures in CandyLand,” will benefit the Boybutante AIDS Foundation, under its mission, “Partying for a Cause Since 1989.”
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
PRICE: $25 plus fees
Sunday, April 23
5K FOR KAPPIE
WHAT: This second annual race will benefit the nonprofit, CURE Childhood Cancer, in honor of Catherine Williams, hosted by the Delta Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
WHERE: Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority House, 440 S. Milledge Ave
WHEN: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
PRICE: $25-35
REPAIR CAFÉ
WHAT: Join the Athens-Clarke County Recycling Division and bring household items and appliances in need of repair to this community recycling event.
WHERE: Center for Hard to Recycle Materials
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
“A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”
WHAT: The UGA Theatre department will present its final matinee performance of the Tony-Award winning musical by Stephen Sondheim set in 1900s Sweden.
WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
PRICE: $12-16
