The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an album release by Amy Ray, a Bollywood dance competition, flipturn with Hotel Fiction and more.
Thursday, Feb. 23
ART LECTURE
WHAT: Vaughn Watson will present the fifth annual Aralee Strange Lecture for Art and Poetry, titled “On Elder Avenue: Envisioning Rightful Literary Presence as Traveling With.”
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
COMEDY SHOWCASE
WHAT: Featuring many local and touring acts, this stand-up comedy showcase will be headlined by Carlos Valencia, joined by five other comedians.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10
ALL ABOUT THAT BASS
WHAT: This benefit concert for Project Safe will showcase prominent Athens bassists, from faculty members to students to local musicians.
WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $20
Friday, Feb. 24
BLING YOUR PROM
WHAT: On Friday and Saturday, all local teenagers are eligible to receive a formal outfit complete with shoes and accessories for free in preparation for prom.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 2-5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ALBUM RELEASE
WHAT: Hear the Amy Ray Band perform their new album “If It All Goes South” with special guest Kevn Kinney.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 7-11 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
FLIPTURN AND HOTEL FICTION
WHAT: Florida indie group flipturn will headline with Athens duo Hotel Fiction opening.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $15-18
Saturday, Feb. 25
INDIA NIGHT
WHAT: This Bollywood fusion dance competition is one of the largest student-led events of the year and will feature eight dance teams.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: $25
REPOTTING CLASS
WHAT: Join horticulture staff for a hands-on orchid repotting class as part of the Orchid Madness event series.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia Visitor Center & Conservatory
WHEN: Register for a time between 10 a.m. and noon
PRICE: $15 per person
FILM PREMIERE
WHAT: Attend the premiere of the student documentary film “A Time with Isadora,” a part of the Movement Arts Atlanta dance project exploring the work of dancer Isadora Duncan.
WHERE: Ciné
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10 suggested donation
Sunday, Feb. 26
OPERA THEATRE
WHAT: UGA Opera Theatre will present “Postcard from Morocco,” the most performed American Chamber Opera in the world. Performances also take place Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 3 p.m.
PRICE: $10-$25
DANCE PERFORMANCE
WHAT: Students from the East Athens Educational Dance Center will present "Happiness Rules" in its annual production. Performances take place Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 3 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance, $18 day of
BAROQUE MUSIC
WHAT: Attend “Au Bon Temps: Music of the French Baroque” concert, featuring violinist Ute Marks joined by the Amethyst Baroque Ensemble.
WHERE: Emmanuel Episcopal Church
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10-$20 suggested donation
