220830_JAG_BotanicalGardensatUGA_0003.jpeg

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia is pictured on Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The display gardens and nature trails are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an album release by Amy Ray, a Bollywood dance competition, flipturn with Hotel Fiction and more.

Thursday, Feb. 23

ART LECTURE

WHAT: Vaughn Watson will present the fifth annual Aralee Strange Lecture for Art and Poetry, titled “On Elder Avenue: Envisioning Rightful Literary Presence as Traveling With.”

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

COMEDY SHOWCASE

WHAT: Featuring many local and touring acts, this stand-up comedy showcase will be headlined by Carlos Valencia, joined by five other comedians.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

PRICE: $10

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS

WHAT: This benefit concert for Project Safe will showcase prominent Athens bassists, from faculty members to students to local musicians.

WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $20

Friday, Feb. 24

BLING YOUR PROM

WHAT: On Friday and Saturday, all local teenagers are eligible to receive a formal outfit complete with shoes and accessories for free in preparation for prom.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 2-5:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ALBUM RELEASE

WHAT: Hear the Amy Ray Band perform their new album “If It All Goes South” with special guest Kevn Kinney.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 7-11 p.m.

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

FLIPTURN AND HOTEL FICTION

WHAT: Florida indie group flipturn will headline with Athens duo Hotel Fiction opening.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $15-18

Saturday, Feb. 25

INDIA NIGHT

WHAT: This Bollywood fusion dance competition is one of the largest student-led events of the year and will feature eight dance teams.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: $25

REPOTTING CLASS

WHAT: Join horticulture staff for a hands-on orchid repotting class as part of the Orchid Madness event series.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia Visitor Center & Conservatory

WHEN: Register for a time between 10 a.m. and noon

PRICE: $15 per person

FILM PREMIERE

WHAT: Attend the premiere of the student documentary film “A Time with Isadora,” a part of the Movement Arts Atlanta dance project exploring the work of dancer Isadora Duncan.

WHERE: Ciné

WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10 suggested donation

Sunday, Feb. 26

OPERA THEATRE

WHAT: UGA Opera Theatre will present “Postcard from Morocco,” the most performed American Chamber Opera in the world. Performances also take place Friday and Saturday.

WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 3 p.m.

PRICE: $10-$25

DANCE PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Students from the East Athens Educational Dance Center will present "Happiness Rules" in its annual production. Performances take place Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

WHERE: Morton Theatre

WHEN: 3 p.m.

PRICE: $15 in advance, $18 day of

BAROQUE MUSIC

WHAT: Attend “Au Bon Temps: Music of the French Baroque” concert, featuring violinist Ute Marks joined by the Amethyst Baroque Ensemble.

WHERE: Emmanuel Episcopal Church

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $10-$20 suggested donation

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.

Tags

Recommended for you