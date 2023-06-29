The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a marigold market, open mic comedy, trivia and more.
Thursday, June 29
PUTT PUTT & PINTS
WHAT: Enjoy a nine-hole immersive putt putt course throughout the property while sipping on your favorite pint or cocktail. Guests who RSVP ahead of time will get two free drink vouchers and snacks.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend; reservation required
OPEN MIC COMEDY
WHAT: Watch comedians perform stand up or try your hand at comedy yourself. Show up by 7 p.m. to sign up.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BIG BAND ATHENS
WHAT: Big Band Athens is an 18-member community band that is bringing the “Big Band era style” music to Athens. The band will play selections from ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s dance music, as well as ‘40s Big Band music.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 8-11 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Friday, June 30
SHOWGIRL CABARET
WHAT: Attend a drag show performance by the Athens Showgirl Cabaret at their home bar. You must be 18 or older to attend.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: doors open at 8 p.m.; show time 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
PRICE: $5
DRAG SHOW
WHAT: Join Athens Pride and Queer Collective and attend a drag show to wrap up Pride month. “So Queer, No Fear,” a 2022 fruity ale will be available on tap and in canned 6-packs. Some performers include Diamond Dupree Sanchez, Nik@Nite, Jacey Rockett, Vyrgo and more. The event is hosted by Karmella Macchiato. You must be 18 or older to attend.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: $5
BUBBA SPARXXX
WHAT: American rapper, Bubba Sparxxx, is stopping in Athens as part of his “Country Bumpin Tour.” You must be 18 or older to attend.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
PRICE: starts at $25
Saturday, July 1
MUSIC FESTIVAL
WHAT: Classic City American Music Festival will be celebrating the “best of American music” over the Fourth of July weekend. There will be a Barbeque food truck and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages of their own.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 12-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10 in advance; $15 at the door; $10 at the door with a UGA student ID; kids 12 and under free
FIREWORKS
WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day with the Star Spangled Classic Fireworks display presented by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services. The display will be held at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport, but is viewable from a number of locations around Lexington Road, Cherokee Road and the Gaines School Road intersection.
WHERE: Athens Ben-Epps Airport
WHEN: Fireworks start at 9:30; parking opens at 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
MARIGOLD MARKET
WHAT: The market is full of fresh, local and affordable foods and artisan goods.
WHERE: Pittard Park
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, July 2
CAR SHOW
WHAT: Have brunch and drinks in the company of vintage cars in Athens.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: 12-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
JAZZ SUNDAYS
WHAT: Enjoy live jazz music while drinking a beer at the downtown Athens Taproom.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
TRIVIA
WHAT: Play some trivia at Test Your Smarts Trivia Night hosted by Bad Dog Entertainment for a chance to win a $30 gift card.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free (registration required)
