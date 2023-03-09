The T.R.R Cobb House, a stately pink building with columns and green shutters, stands tall off of Prince Avenue in downtown Athens at the corner of Hill and Pope Streets. Of the four major antebellum house museums in Athens, the T.R.R. Cobb House has one of the most well-known connections to the South’s tainted past.

The historic homes left behind from the Antebellum Period are often tied strongly to the Confederacy and now grapple with how to accurately represent their past while funding preservation efforts as museums.