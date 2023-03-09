The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a Commodores tribute, Franny's Farmacy’s third anniversary celebration, a bluegrass jam and more.
Thursday, March 9
KARAOKE NIGHT
WHAT: Enjoy a night of song with friends at this weekly karaoke event.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 6-10 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BRASS BAND
WHAT: Bring an instrument and join the Boulevard Brass Band for a night of outdoor rehearsal, open to beginner and advanced musicians.
WHERE: Nantahala Avenue
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Grab a slice of pizza and enjoy a night of trivia hosted by Jon Head, with opportunities to win gift certificates and beer pitchers.
WHERE: Johnny's New York Style Pizza
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, March 10
PUNK MUSIC
WHAT: Hear Swear Jar, Colorblind Dinosaurs and SLINK perform punk, alternative, indie and reggae music.
WHERE: Cozy Bar
WHEN: 9-11 p.m.
PRICE: $10
CAMP-IN #9
WHAT: See Cracker, Kimberly Morgan York and Thayer Sarrano on night two of the Camp-In #9 music event.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $25 for a day, $100 for a three-day pass
COMMODORES TRIBUTE
WHAT: Join the United Group of Artists as they present a modern tribute to the Commodores, a funk and soul band from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Knowa Johnson and The Aquatic Soul Collective will perform the tribute as part of a bi-monthly legends series.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $15-50 plus fees
Saturday, March 11
REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET
WHAT: Give what you have and take what you need to participate in a temporary gift economy at this community exchange event.
WHERE: Reese and Pope Park
WHEN: Noon- 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FRANNIVERSARY
WHAT: Celebrate the third anniversary of Franny's Farmacy with an all-day, family-friendly festival complete with vendors, food and over 15 music acts on two stages.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: Doors open at noon, music starts at 12:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10-35 plus fees
SCULPTURE CONVERSATION
WHAT: Attend Warrior Women: A Community Conversation Sparked by Sculptor Alice Woodruff and Formidable Women for a lecture, panel discussion and sculptures on view.
WHERE: UGA Special Collections Libraries
WHEN: 1-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, March 12
GALLERY MEDITATION
WHAT: Join Cal Clements of Revolution Therapy and Yoga for a session of meditation surrounded by art.
WHERE: ATHICA
WHEN: 10 a.m. - noon
PRICE: Donations encouraged
PÈTANQUE CLUB
WHAT: All are welcome to the Classic City Pétanque Club’s weekly play days.
WHERE: Lay Park
WHEN: 1:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BLUEGRASS JAM
WHAT: Connect with local folk artists at this monthly open jam session. Bring an instrument to participate or come to enjoy the music.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
