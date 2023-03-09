20210320_MDV_Franniversary_011.jpg

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a Commodores tribute, Franny's Farmacy’s third anniversary celebration, a bluegrass jam and more.

Thursday, March 9

KARAOKE NIGHT

WHAT: Enjoy a night of song with friends at this weekly karaoke event.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 6-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BRASS BAND

WHAT: Bring an instrument and join the Boulevard Brass Band for a night of outdoor rehearsal, open to beginner and advanced musicians.

WHERE: Nantahala Avenue

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Grab a slice of pizza and enjoy a night of trivia hosted by Jon Head, with opportunities to win gift certificates and beer pitchers.

WHERE: Johnny's New York Style Pizza

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, March 10

PUNK MUSIC

WHAT: Hear Swear Jar, Colorblind Dinosaurs and SLINK perform punk, alternative, indie and reggae music.

WHERE: Cozy Bar

WHEN: 9-11 p.m.

PRICE: $10

CAMP-IN #9

WHAT: See Cracker, Kimberly Morgan York and Thayer Sarrano on night two of the Camp-In #9 music event.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $25 for a day, $100 for a three-day pass

COMMODORES TRIBUTE

WHAT: Join the United Group of Artists as they present a modern tribute to the Commodores, a funk and soul band from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Knowa Johnson and The Aquatic Soul Collective will perform the tribute as part of a bi-monthly legends series.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $15-50 plus fees

Saturday, March 11

REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET

WHAT: Give what you have and take what you need to participate in a temporary gift economy at this community exchange event.

WHERE: Reese and Pope Park

WHEN: Noon- 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FRANNIVERSARY

WHAT: Celebrate the third anniversary of Franny's Farmacy with an all-day, family-friendly festival complete with vendors, food and over 15 music acts on two stages.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: Doors open at noon, music starts at 12:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10-35 plus fees

SCULPTURE CONVERSATION

WHAT: Attend Warrior Women: A Community Conversation Sparked by Sculptor Alice Woodruff and Formidable Women for a lecture, panel discussion and sculptures on view.

WHERE: UGA Special Collections Libraries

WHEN: 1-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Sunday, March 12

GALLERY MEDITATION

WHAT: Join Cal Clements of Revolution Therapy and Yoga for a session of meditation surrounded by art.

WHERE: ATHICA

WHEN: 10 a.m. - noon

PRICE: Donations encouraged

PÈTANQUE CLUB

WHAT: All are welcome to the Classic City Pétanque Club’s weekly play days.

WHERE: Lay Park

WHEN: 1:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BLUEGRASS JAM

WHAT: Connect with local folk artists at this monthly open jam session. Bring an instrument to participate or come to enjoy the music.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

