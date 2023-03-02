The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an African cultural night, local theater, Georgia beer day, a gem and mineral show and more.
Thursday, March 2
POETRY READING
WHAT: Historic Athens will host Santee Frazier, a poet and citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, for a reading of his collections “Aurum” and “Dark Thirty.”
WHERE: Old Fire Hall No. 2, 489 Prince Avenue
WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
EXHIBIT OPENING
WHAT: The Lyndon House Arts Center will open its 48th Juried Exhibition this month, which will be on view until May 6. The show, curated by Maria Elena Ortiz, includes submitted works from over 100 local artists.
WHERE: The Lyndon House Arts Center
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LATIN DANCE PARTY
WHAT: Join DJ Dance Set, DJ LaDarius and Athens Dancing with the Stars Team #7 for a percentage night of Latin dance benefitting Project Safe.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: Lesson at 7 p.m., party from 8-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10 suggested donation
EP RELEASE
WHAT: Hear Picture Show release their new EP, joined by bands Sex Cells and Straight Jacket Strippers.
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Friday, March 3
ROCK SHOW
WHAT: Visit the seventh annual spring gem, jewelry, fossil and mineral show with over two dozen dealers, taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: The Classic Center Grand Hall 8
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
PRICE: $8, free for children under 15 years old
CHANTICLEER
WHAT: Hear classical and contemporary works by the Grammy Award-winning men’s vocal ensemble Chanticleer.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30 pm
PRICE: $30- $60
THE MOUSETRAP
WHAT: See Athens Creative Theatre production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Mousetrap.” Performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Quinn Hall at Memorial Park
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $15
Saturday, March 4
GEORGIA BEER DAY
WHAT: Celebrate the state’s craft beer and support the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild at participating breweries on this annual event.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co., Creature Comforts Brewing Company, The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: All day
PRICE: Free
AFRICAN CULTURE NIGHT
WHAT: Join the African Graduate Students Forum for a night celebrating the diversity of African culture and African cuisine.
WHERE: Tate Reception Hall
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
COUNTRY MUSIC
WHAT: Peachtree Entertainment will present Watkinsville artist Gavin Adcock with sister trio The Castellows for a night of country music.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $14
Sunday, March 5
FUNDAY MARKET
WHAT: Support small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and other vendors at the Sunday Funday Market, which includes a song and drum circle from 3-5 p.m.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
OPEN MIC COMEDY
WHAT: Hear short sets by a variety of local comedians perform stand-up at the Blaugez open mic comedy series, hosted by Owen Hunt.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LIVE HIP-HOP MUSIC
WHAT: Volumes Media will present a night of hip-hop, featuring artists Trvy & The Enemy, Big Lo, Motorhead2x, Miles Stone and Cardynal.
WHERE: The World Famous
WHEN: Doors at 8:30 p.m., show from 9-11 p.m.
PRICE: $5
