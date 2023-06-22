The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a book launch, the start of a summer concert series, a yoga class and more.
Thursday, June 22
AN EVENING WITH LORAN SMITH
WHAT: Join the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library and Avid Bookshop for an evening with Loran Smith who will discuss his recent book, ‘How ‘Bout Them Dawgs, co-authored with University of Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart. Pre-signed books by Smart will be available for purchase.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 7-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
TRIVIA
WHAT: Gather a few of your friends, play team trivia and grab a slice of pizza.
WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BOOK LAUNCH
WHAT: Attend a launch party for Jim White and his new book “Incidental Contact”
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, June 23
YOGA AND SMOOTHIES
WHAT: Attend a mindfulness session filled with yoga movement and meditation. Make smoothies for a snack and talk about which ingredients make the best smoothies.
WHERE: Oconee County Library
WHEN: 11 a.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
WHAT: Watch The FourFathers perform at the first installment of the summer concert series presented by Aubrey Entertainment.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: $5
JERRY SEINFELD
WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld, co-creator of comedy series “Seinfeld” is coming to Athens. Seinfeld, a world-renowned comedian, has won numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards.
WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $65 - $155
Saturday, June 24
PINTS & PILATES
WHAT: Attend the last mat pilates class, hosted by Pure Balance Pilates, and support DIVAS Who Win, a local organization helping women overcome sex trafficking, addiction and prostitution.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.
WHEN: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
PRICE: $10 donation
LEGO CLUB
WHAT: Create Lego art and play Lego-based activities. Lego blocks provided. Children ages 11 and older are welcome.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BOOK FAIR
WHAT: The inaugural Athens Art Book Fair, presented alongside AthFest and the Lamar Dodd School of Art, will feature over 60 exhibitors and showcase a variety of works on paper, produced by artists from Athens, Georgia and Southeast.
WHERE: Athenaeum
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Sunday, June 25
GOSPEL BRUNCH
WHAT: Attend AthFest’s 2nd annual Gospel Brunch for fellowship, food and gospel music.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
REPAIR CAFE
WHAT: Join the Athens Clarke-County Solid Waste Department and bring items that are broken and work with experienced community members to try and fix them. Items could include clothes that need mending, small appliances, bicycles, vacuum cleaners and more.
WHERE: Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (1005 College Ave)
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
JAZZ SUNDAY
WHAT: Enjoy live jazz music while drinking a beer at the downtown Athens Taproom.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
