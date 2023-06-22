Athenaeum

The Athenaeum, a gallery for the University of Georgia's Lamar Dodd School of Art, opened in September 2021. It serves as a space for students, artists and locals to convene and learn. (Photo/ Elizabeth Rymarev)

 Elizabeth Rymarev

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a book launch, the start of a summer concert series, a yoga class and more.

Thursday, June 22

AN EVENING WITH LORAN SMITH

WHAT: Join the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library and Avid Bookshop for an evening with Loran Smith who will discuss his recent book, ‘How ‘Bout Them Dawgs, co-authored with University of Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart. Pre-signed books by Smart will be available for purchase.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 7-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

TRIVIA

WHAT: Gather a few of your friends, play team trivia and grab a slice of pizza.

WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BOOK LAUNCH

WHAT: Attend a launch party for Jim White and his new book “Incidental Contact”

WHERE: The Lab at Ciné

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, June 23

YOGA AND SMOOTHIES

WHAT: Attend a mindfulness session filled with yoga movement and meditation. Make smoothies for a snack and talk about which ingredients make the best smoothies.

WHERE: Oconee County Library

WHEN: 11 a.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

WHAT: Watch The FourFathers perform at the first installment of the summer concert series presented by Aubrey Entertainment.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

PRICE: $5

JERRY SEINFELD

WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld, co-creator of comedy series “Seinfeld” is coming to Athens. Seinfeld, a world-renowned comedian, has won numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards.

WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $65 - $155

Saturday, June 24

PINTS & PILATES

WHAT: Attend the last mat pilates class, hosted by Pure Balance Pilates, and support DIVAS Who Win, a local organization helping women overcome sex trafficking, addiction and prostitution.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

PRICE: $10 donation

LEGO CLUB

WHAT: Create Lego art and play Lego-based activities. Lego blocks provided. Children ages 11 and older are welcome.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BOOK FAIR

WHAT: The inaugural Athens Art Book Fair, presented alongside AthFest and the Lamar Dodd School of Art, will feature over 60 exhibitors and showcase a variety of works on paper, produced by artists from Athens, Georgia and Southeast.

WHERE: Athenaeum

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Sunday, June 25

GOSPEL BRUNCH

WHAT: Attend AthFest’s 2nd annual Gospel Brunch for fellowship, food and gospel music.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

REPAIR CAFE

WHAT: Join the Athens Clarke-County Solid Waste Department and bring items that are broken and work with experienced community members to try and fix them. Items could include clothes that need mending, small appliances, bicycles, vacuum cleaners and more.

WHERE: Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (1005 College Ave)

WHEN: 2-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

JAZZ SUNDAY

WHAT: Enjoy live jazz music while drinking a beer at the downtown Athens Taproom.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

