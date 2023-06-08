The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes dance lessons, a book swap, a Rock and Roll concert and more.
Thursday, June 8
DRUM LESSONS
WHAT: Drumming with University of Georgia Music Professor, Dr. Arvin Scott. Open to all ages.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
DANCE LESSONS
WHAT: Join SaBaCha Dance Athens for their monthly Salsa, Bachata and Cha Cha dance lessons.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: Beginner Salsa lesson at 7:30 p.m. & DJ and Dancing at 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $7 online up until 5:30 p.m. the day of - $10 at the door
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
WHAT: Pioneer of soul and funk Robert Lee Coleman has played with Percy Sledge and was part of JB’s, the backing band for James Brown; with special guest Floyd Weaver. Benefitting the Hot Corner Festival.
WHERE: The World Famous
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $20 suggested donation
Friday, June 9
COMEDY SHOW
WHAT: In the need for a laugh? Join Best of Atlanta comedians, Phillip Broughten, Connor Bentley, Zain Sharif, Randi Skye and more.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: ranges from $12 - $50
ROCK & ROLL BANDS
WHAT: Southern Rock Band Jackyl, who formed in 1991, will stop in Athens for their newest tour. Classic rock band Shaker is opening.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: 7 p.m. (doors) 8 p.m. (show)
PRICE: $30
SKATE & KARAOKE
WHAT: Back by popular demand - pop on some roller skates and sing some karaoke.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to enter, $10 skate rentals or bring your own
Saturday, June 10
JUNETEENTH FAMILY DAY
WHAT: Celebrate Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery in the United States by exploring works by African American artists, playing Art Cart games in the galleries and making art to take home.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.
PRICE: Free to enter
COMEDY SPECIAL TAPING
WHAT: Stand-up comedian Joe Pettis tapes his first live Comedy Show Special. Stephen Jones and Holly Ballantine to join.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
PRICE: $10
ART WORKSHOP
WHAT: Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation hosts two art workshops: Movement and Cycles in Nature and Design and the Anatomy of a Flower. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.
WHERE: Little Rose Farm
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PRICE: $35 (Oconee Center Arts Foundation members) $40 (non-members)
Sunday, June 11
BLUEGRASS JAM
WHAT: Athentic Brewing Co. is hosting an open bluegrass jam. Bring your own instrument or come to enjoy the music and meet some local folk artists.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BOOK SWAP
WHAT: Silent Book Club is hosting a book swap where you can bring any books you would like to swap or donate and pick up some books from a variety of genres. The event benefits Books for Keeps.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Play some trivia at Test Your Smarts Trivia Night hosted by Bad Dog Entertainment for a chance to win a $30 gift card.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free (registration required)
