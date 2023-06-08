Georgia_Theatre_Venue

Adrian Galvin, better known as Yoke Lore, plays on his spring tour. Yoke Lore performed at the Georgia Theatre on April 15, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes dance lessons, a book swap, a Rock and Roll concert and more.

Thursday, June 8

DRUM LESSONS

WHAT: Drumming with University of Georgia Music Professor, Dr. Arvin Scott. Open to all ages.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

DANCE LESSONS

WHAT: Join SaBaCha Dance Athens for their monthly Salsa, Bachata and Cha Cha dance lessons.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: Beginner Salsa lesson at 7:30 p.m. & DJ and Dancing at 8:30 p.m.

PRICE: $7 online up until 5:30 p.m. the day of - $10 at the door

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Pioneer of soul and funk Robert Lee Coleman has played with Percy Sledge and was part of JB’s, the backing band for James Brown; with special guest Floyd Weaver. Benefitting the Hot Corner Festival.

WHERE: The World Famous

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

PRICE: $20 suggested donation

Friday, June 9

COMEDY SHOW

WHAT: In the need for a laugh? Join Best of Atlanta comedians, Phillip Broughten, Connor Bentley, Zain Sharif, Randi Skye and more.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: ranges from $12 - $50

ROCK & ROLL BANDS

WHAT: Southern Rock Band Jackyl, who formed in 1991, will stop in Athens for their newest tour. Classic rock band Shaker is opening.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: 7 p.m. (doors) 8 p.m. (show)

PRICE: $30

SKATE & KARAOKE

WHAT: Back by popular demand - pop on some roller skates and sing some karaoke.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to enter, $10 skate rentals or bring your own

Saturday, June 10

JUNETEENTH FAMILY DAY

WHAT: Celebrate Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery in the United States by exploring works by African American artists, playing Art Cart games in the galleries and making art to take home.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.

PRICE: Free to enter

COMEDY SPECIAL TAPING

WHAT: Stand-up comedian Joe Pettis tapes his first live Comedy Show Special. Stephen Jones and Holly Ballantine to join.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRICE: $10

ART WORKSHOP

WHAT: Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation hosts two art workshops: Movement and Cycles in Nature and Design and the Anatomy of a Flower. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

WHERE: Little Rose Farm

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRICE: $35 (Oconee Center Arts Foundation members) $40 (non-members)

Sunday, June 11

BLUEGRASS JAM

WHAT: Athentic Brewing Co. is hosting an open bluegrass jam. Bring your own instrument or come to enjoy the music and meet some local folk artists.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BOOK SWAP

WHAT: Silent Book Club is hosting a book swap where you can bring any books you would like to swap or donate and pick up some books from a variety of genres. The event benefits Books for Keeps.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Play some trivia at Test Your Smarts Trivia Night hosted by Bad Dog Entertainment for a chance to win a $30 gift card.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free (registration required)

