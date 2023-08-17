The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a theater performance of “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” a celebration for eight years of Southern Brewing Company, a dog-themed party and more.
Thursday, August 17
COOKING CLASS
WHAT: Dexter Weaver, owner of Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods shares his story during the Bon Appetit Meets Athens Flavor series. Weaver will share recipes and tips with the audience.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
MUSIC JAM
WHAT: For the past 5 years, the Athens Music Jam has held a music jam open to all musicians and singers. The event has an ever-growing setlist of country, blues and rock 'n' roll.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THEATER PERFORMANCE
WHAT: Town and Gown presents “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” a classic written in 1980 that was “the first mainstream play to look at the diversity of lesbian lives,” according to the Town and Gown website.
WHERE: Town and Gown Players
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $20 for adults; $12 for members, seniors and students
Friday, August 18
IMPROV
WHAT: Flying Squid Comedy presents “Improv Deathmatch” where two teams must “out-wit, out-commit and out-stupid” each other through challenges. The winner receives a rubber chicken.
WHERE: Work.Shop
WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10
BOOKS AND BEER
WHAT: Join Creature Comforts as they celebrate the release of their new beer Tsundoku. While you’re there browse through the local author market and the Books for Keeps Bookmobile.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery
WHEN: 3-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THE OCHO
WHAT: Celebrate eight years of Southern Brewing Company with a number of competitions and games such as a cornhole tournament and a hotdog eating contest. Enjoy free axe throwing with Lumberjaxe, food from Cafe Racer and snow cones from Sno Biz Crew.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 12-10 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, August 19
GARDEN FLEA MARKET
WHAT: Attend a flea market full of books, toys, antiques, collectibles, household items, jewelry and more in benefit of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
WHEN: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
PRICE: Free
OUTDOOR MOVIE
WHAT: Watch the 1987 film “The Princess Bride” in the “earthen amphitheater” near the firefly trail for “Movies by Moonlight” presented by ACC Leisure Services. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on as they watch the film.
WHERE: Dudley Park
WHEN: 8:30-10:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
HOT DIGGITY DOG PAWTY
WHAT: Bring the whole family to this dog-themed party that will include hot dogs, pet adoptions and countless activities for kids. Register before online.
WHERE: Young Harris Church of Athens
WHEN: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, August 20
CORNER HISTORIES
WHAT: Dive into Athens history, culture and community during this special event with the creators of the Hot Corner audio documentary. The documentary covers the rich cultural heritage and significance of Hot Corner, a historic African American business district in downtown Athens.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
CUBAN SALSA
WHAT: Want to learn how to salsa? Join the University of Georgia Salsa Club for lessons. Any dance level is welcome, including those who have never danced before.
WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TRIVIA
WHAT: Grab some friends and test your trivia skills with Bad Dog Trivia and host TJ Wayt.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
