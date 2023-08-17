220722_JAG_BotanicalGardensatUGA_0001.jpeg

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia is pictured on Athens, Georgia, on Friday, July 22, 2022. The display gardens and nature trails are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a theater performance of “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” a celebration for eight years of Southern Brewing Company, a dog-themed party and more.

Thursday, August 17

COOKING CLASS

WHAT: Dexter Weaver, owner of Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods shares his story during the Bon Appetit Meets Athens Flavor series. Weaver will share recipes and tips with the audience.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

MUSIC JAM

WHAT: For the past 5 years, the Athens Music Jam has held a music jam open to all musicians and singers. The event has an ever-growing setlist of country, blues and rock 'n' roll.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THEATER PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Town and Gown presents “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” a classic written in 1980 that was “the first mainstream play to look at the diversity of lesbian lives,” according to the Town and Gown website.

WHERE: Town and Gown Players

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $20 for adults; $12 for members, seniors and students

Friday, August 18

IMPROV

WHAT: Flying Squid Comedy presents “Improv Deathmatch” where two teams must “out-wit, out-commit and out-stupid” each other through challenges. The winner receives a rubber chicken.

WHERE: Work.Shop

WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10

BOOKS AND BEER

WHAT: Join Creature Comforts as they celebrate the release of their new beer Tsundoku. While you’re there browse through the local author market and the Books for Keeps Bookmobile.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery

WHEN: 3-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THE OCHO

WHAT: Celebrate eight years of Southern Brewing Company with a number of competitions and games such as a cornhole tournament and a hotdog eating contest. Enjoy free axe throwing with Lumberjaxe, food from Cafe Racer and snow cones from Sno Biz Crew.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 12-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, August 19

GARDEN FLEA MARKET

WHAT: Attend a flea market full of books, toys, antiques, collectibles, household items, jewelry and more in benefit of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

WHEN: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

PRICE: Free

OUTDOOR MOVIE

WHAT: Watch the 1987 film “The Princess Bride” in the “earthen amphitheater” near the firefly trail for “Movies by Moonlight” presented by ACC Leisure Services. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on as they watch the film.

WHERE: Dudley Park

WHEN: 8:30-10:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

HOT DIGGITY DOG PAWTY

WHAT: Bring the whole family to this dog-themed party that will include hot dogs, pet adoptions and countless activities for kids. Register before online.

WHERE: Young Harris Church of Athens

WHEN: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Sunday, August 20

CORNER HISTORIES

WHAT: Dive into Athens history, culture and community during this special event with the creators of the Hot Corner audio documentary. The documentary covers the rich cultural heritage and significance of Hot Corner, a historic African American business district in downtown Athens.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CUBAN SALSA

WHAT: Want to learn how to salsa? Join the University of Georgia Salsa Club for lessons. Any dance level is welcome, including those who have never danced before.

WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TRIVIA

WHAT: Grab some friends and test your trivia skills with Bad Dog Trivia and host TJ Wayt.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

