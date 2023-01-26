The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a ‘70s disco party, a University of Georgia faculty member’s book discussion, a conversational art tour and open mic comedy.
Thursday, January 26
‘90S TRIVIA
WHAT: Test your knowledge of the 1990s at this trivia event, complete with food and craft beer.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: 7-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
OPEN MIC COMEDY
WHAT: Hosted by Owen Hunt, this open mic night will feature amateur and professional comics, including John Lockin, Phil Broughton, Kelly Petronis and Noell Appling.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
GIMME GIMME DISCO
WHAT: Boogie to disco hits from the 70’s at this ABBA-inspired dance party.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $16-22
Friday, January 27
BOOK DISCUSSION
WHAT: Hear Rumya Sree Putcha, author and UGA faculty member, discuss her first book, “The Dancer's Voice: Performance and Womanhood in Transnational India.”
WHERE: The Lark Wine Space
WHEN: 5-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
PRIDE & PREJUDICE
WHAT: See Aquila Theatre Company perform Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy, “Pride and Prejudice.”
WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $45-55
ISHUES LISTENING PARTY
WHAT: Hear local hip-hop legend Ishues newly released album, “Legacy,” performed live, with special guests, a raffle, pizza, vendors and merchandise.
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, January 28
ART TOUR
WHAT: Join Athenaeum director and curator Katie Geha in a conversational tour of the exhibit “Kara Walker: Back of Hand.” Refreshments will be provided following the event.
WHERE: Athenaeum
WHEN: 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ALBUM RELEASE PARTY
WHAT: Join The Bad Ends release their new album, “The Power And The Glory,” with performances by Lo Talker, Pylon Reenactment Society and A.D. Blanco.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $15
BELLY DANCING
WHAT: See a performance by award-winning Atlanta-based belly dancer, Magnolia.
WHERE: International Grill and Bar
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free