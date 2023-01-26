Athenaeum (1)

The Athenaeum, a gallery for the University of Georgia's Lamar Dodd School of Art, opened in September 2021. It serves as a space for students, artists and locals to convene and learn. (Photo/Rohini Bose)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a ‘70s disco party, a University of Georgia faculty member’s book discussion, a conversational art tour and open mic comedy.

Thursday, January 26

‘90S TRIVIA

WHAT: Test your knowledge of the 1990s at this trivia event, complete with food and craft beer.

WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company

WHEN: 7-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

OPEN MIC COMEDY

WHAT: Hosted by Owen Hunt, this open mic night will feature amateur and professional comics, including John Lockin, Phil Broughton, Kelly Petronis and Noell Appling.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

GIMME GIMME DISCO

WHAT: Boogie to disco hits from the 70’s at this ABBA-inspired dance party.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $16-22

Friday, January 27

BOOK DISCUSSION

WHAT: Hear Rumya Sree Putcha, author and UGA faculty member, discuss her first book, “The Dancer's Voice: Performance and Womanhood in Transnational India.”

WHERE: The Lark Wine Space

WHEN: 5-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

WHAT: See Aquila Theatre Company perform Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy, “Pride and Prejudice.”

WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $45-55

ISHUES LISTENING PARTY

WHAT: Hear local hip-hop legend Ishues newly released album, “Legacy,” performed live, with special guests, a raffle, pizza, vendors and merchandise.

WHERE: The Lab at Ciné

WHEN: 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, January 28

ART TOUR

WHAT: Join Athenaeum director and curator Katie Geha in a conversational tour of the exhibit “Kara Walker: Back of Hand.” Refreshments will be provided following the event.

WHERE: Athenaeum

WHEN: 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

WHAT: Join The Bad Ends release their new album, “The Power And The Glory,” with performances by Lo Talker, Pylon Reenactment Society and A.D. Blanco.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $15

BELLY DANCING

WHAT: See a performance by award-winning Atlanta-based belly dancer, Magnolia.

WHERE: International Grill and Bar

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

