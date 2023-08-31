Condor Chocolates.jpeg

Condor Chocolates in downtown Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Condor's newest location, cafe, and factory is at 160 E Washington St. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@randb.com)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a meet and greet with rapper Quavo, a chocolate shop yoga session, free concerts and more.

Thursday, August 31

ATHENS READS TOGETHER

WHAT: Take the kids to storytime with special guest Seth Hendershot, musician and owner of Hendershot’s Coffee Bar.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 10:30-11:00 a.m.

PRICE: Free

QUAVO MEET AND GREET

WHAT: Get the chance to meet Migos rapper, Quavo, during this pop-up shop for his exclusive collaboration with Lids HD. Fans can secure a meet and greet wristband by purchasing one of the limited edition UGA X Quavo hats.

WHERE: Fan Outfitters

WHEN: Doors open at 10 a.m.; meet and greet from noon-1 p.m.

PRICE: Prices may vary

LOCAL LADIES HIKE

WHAT: Get to know other women from the Athens area and hike a nearby trail at Sandy Creek Park.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Park

WHEN: 1-4 p.m.

PRICE: $3

Friday, Sept. 1

SWEET VINYASA

WHAT: Reserve a spot online and join Athens Yoga Collective for a sweet vinyasa yoga class. 15% of all proceeds will go to Project Safe.

WHERE: Condor Chocolates Downtown

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE

WHAT: Sing and dance along to renditions of your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs with Rumours, an authentic tribute band.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $25-30

MILESTONES RELEASE SHOW

WHAT: Enjoy some music, exclusive merch and a free neon cowboy seltzer at this release show for Zac Crook’s second LP, “MVP2003,” and debut EP, “Milestones.”

WHERE: 489 Prince Avenue

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12

Saturday, Sept. 2

FORTYFEST

WHAT: Celebrate Historic Athens Executive Director Tommy Valentine’s 40th birthday in style with live music from Calvin Orlando Smith, ISHUES, Cassie Chantel, T. Hardy Morris and more. Hosted by Montu Miller, Mayor Kelly Girtz and DJ Chief Rocka, this event benefits Nuci’s Space by raising funds for mental health support and resources for musicians.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BUILD A MICROSCOPE

WHAT: Sign up for this free workshop hosted by The Home Depot to learn how to build your very own microscope. Designed for ages 4 to 12 but open to all who are interested.

WHERE: The Home Depot on 1740 Epps Bridge Road

WHEN: 9-10 a.m.

PRICE: Free

FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs as they go up against the University of Tennessee at Martin during the first game of the 2023 season. Attendees can stand or reserve a table for a fee to watch the game on the 15-foot cinema screen.

WHERE: Live Wire Athens

WHEN: Doors open at 1 p.m., game starts at 6 p.m.

PRICE: $0-50

Sunday, Sept. 3

ATHENS MOUNTAIN SINGERS

WHAT: Listen to live music from the Balkans and the Appalachians during this free concert from the Athens Mountain Singers.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 3-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CAR SHOW

WHAT: Have brunch and a brew as you enjoy classic cars from Street Masters Car Club. Come early from 9-11 a.m. to enjoy Akademia’s early bird special.

WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company

WHEN: noon-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TERPENE TOURNAMENT

WHAT: Test your nose and rely on smell to identify common terpenes. For each correct answer, contestants will receive one free entry to win a $250 basket from Bhumi. This competition ends on Sept. 4 and is only open to ages 21 & up.

WHERE: Franny’s Farmacy

WHEN: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

