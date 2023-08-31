The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a meet and greet with rapper Quavo, a chocolate shop yoga session, free concerts and more.
Thursday, August 31
ATHENS READS TOGETHER
WHAT: Take the kids to storytime with special guest Seth Hendershot, musician and owner of Hendershot’s Coffee Bar.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 10:30-11:00 a.m.
PRICE: Free
QUAVO MEET AND GREET
WHAT: Get the chance to meet Migos rapper, Quavo, during this pop-up shop for his exclusive collaboration with Lids HD. Fans can secure a meet and greet wristband by purchasing one of the limited edition UGA X Quavo hats.
WHERE: Fan Outfitters
WHEN: Doors open at 10 a.m.; meet and greet from noon-1 p.m.
PRICE: Prices may vary
LOCAL LADIES HIKE
WHAT: Get to know other women from the Athens area and hike a nearby trail at Sandy Creek Park.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Park
WHEN: 1-4 p.m.
PRICE: $3
Friday, Sept. 1
SWEET VINYASA
WHAT: Reserve a spot online and join Athens Yoga Collective for a sweet vinyasa yoga class. 15% of all proceeds will go to Project Safe.
WHERE: Condor Chocolates Downtown
WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE
WHAT: Sing and dance along to renditions of your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs with Rumours, an authentic tribute band.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $25-30
MILESTONES RELEASE SHOW
WHAT: Enjoy some music, exclusive merch and a free neon cowboy seltzer at this release show for Zac Crook’s second LP, “MVP2003,” and debut EP, “Milestones.”
WHERE: 489 Prince Avenue
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12
Saturday, Sept. 2
FORTYFEST
WHAT: Celebrate Historic Athens Executive Director Tommy Valentine’s 40th birthday in style with live music from Calvin Orlando Smith, ISHUES, Cassie Chantel, T. Hardy Morris and more. Hosted by Montu Miller, Mayor Kelly Girtz and DJ Chief Rocka, this event benefits Nuci’s Space by raising funds for mental health support and resources for musicians.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BUILD A MICROSCOPE
WHAT: Sign up for this free workshop hosted by The Home Depot to learn how to build your very own microscope. Designed for ages 4 to 12 but open to all who are interested.
WHERE: The Home Depot on 1740 Epps Bridge Road
WHEN: 9-10 a.m.
PRICE: Free
FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs as they go up against the University of Tennessee at Martin during the first game of the 2023 season. Attendees can stand or reserve a table for a fee to watch the game on the 15-foot cinema screen.
WHERE: Live Wire Athens
WHEN: Doors open at 1 p.m., game starts at 6 p.m.
PRICE: $0-50
Sunday, Sept. 3
ATHENS MOUNTAIN SINGERS
WHAT: Listen to live music from the Balkans and the Appalachians during this free concert from the Athens Mountain Singers.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
CAR SHOW
WHAT: Have brunch and a brew as you enjoy classic cars from Street Masters Car Club. Come early from 9-11 a.m. to enjoy Akademia’s early bird special.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: noon-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TERPENE TOURNAMENT
WHAT: Test your nose and rely on smell to identify common terpenes. For each correct answer, contestants will receive one free entry to win a $250 basket from Bhumi. This competition ends on Sept. 4 and is only open to ages 21 & up.
WHERE: Franny’s Farmacy
WHEN: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
