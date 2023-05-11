04242021_SAW_ArtistProfileMariaDondero_02.jpg

Maria Dondero walks outside of her studio in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Dondero started Southern Star Studio in 2016 as a place to share studio and gallery space with other local potters. (Photo/Sarah White; sarahw.cb6@gmail.com Maria Dondero: southernstarstudioathens@gmail.com)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a bear birthday party, Rite of Sankofa graduation ceremony, HauntFest Mayhem horror event, art workshops and more.

Thursday, May 11

RITE OF SANKOFA

WHAT: The Office of Multicultural Programs and Services and the Division of Student Affairs will present an African rite-of-passage ceremony for 2023 graduates.

WHERE: Tate Grand Hall

WHEN: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., program starts at 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

STUDIO WORKSHOP

WHAT: Teaching artist Michael Ross will host acrylic painting classes May 11 and 18 that will explore the beauty of spring.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m.

PRICE: $25

SCIENCE CAFÈ

WHAT: University of British Columbia professor Jennifer Grenz will present "Braiding, Weaving, Two-Eyed Seeing," exploring whether it matters how we describe bringing knowledge systems and worldviews together.

WHERE: FoxGlove Plant Bar

WHEN: 8-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, May 12

GALLERY OPENING

WHAT: Susie Criswell's exhibition “Walking Through a Radiant World” will open at the gallery, on display until the Third Thursday art event on May 18.

WHERE: Tiny Ath Gallery

WHEN: 5-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

POTTERY PARTY

WHAT: Southern Star Studio, a pottery space and gallery, will host its 7th birthday party sale on Friday and Saturday with refreshments, live music and raffle tickets.

WHERE: Southern Star Studio

WHEN: 5-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

PUNK AND ROCK MUSIC

WHAT: CDSM, Nuclear Tourism, Mx Lonely and Coma Therapy will perform a night of punk, rock and goth music.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m.

PRICE: $12 plus fees

Saturday, May 13

BEAR BIRTHDAY PARTY

WHAT: Join the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department in celebrating the birthdays of Athena, DJ and Yonah.

WHERE: Bear Hollow Zoo

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PRICE: Free

SNAKE DAY

WHAT: See reptiles and amphibians, play games, get outside and learn about snakes at the ACC Leisure Services Department’s Snake Day.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center

WHEN: Noon-4 p.m.

PRICE: $5, free for kids under 3 years old

HAUNTFEST MAYHEM

WHAT: UGA student Roseann Harpold will host HauntFest Mayhem, a Halloween festival with live music, vendors, tarot card readings and more.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

PRICE: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Sunday, May 14

SUNDAY MARKET

WHAT: This weekly market brings together small businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, farmers, musicians and a song and drum circle.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BLUEGRASS JAM

WHAT: Join local folk artists for an open, come one, come all jam session. Attendees are invited to bring their instruments to this monthly event.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

DRAWING IN THE GALLERIES

WHAT: Join teaching artist Joel Rosenburg for an afternoon of drawing instruction in the galleries, with art supplies provided. Email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve a spot.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 2-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free but reservation required as seats are limited

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.

Tags

Recommended for you