The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a bear birthday party, Rite of Sankofa graduation ceremony, HauntFest Mayhem horror event, art workshops and more.
Thursday, May 11
RITE OF SANKOFA
WHAT: The Office of Multicultural Programs and Services and the Division of Student Affairs will present an African rite-of-passage ceremony for 2023 graduates.
WHERE: Tate Grand Hall
WHEN: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., program starts at 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
STUDIO WORKSHOP
WHAT: Teaching artist Michael Ross will host acrylic painting classes May 11 and 18 that will explore the beauty of spring.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $25
SCIENCE CAFÈ
WHAT: University of British Columbia professor Jennifer Grenz will present "Braiding, Weaving, Two-Eyed Seeing," exploring whether it matters how we describe bringing knowledge systems and worldviews together.
WHERE: FoxGlove Plant Bar
WHEN: 8-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, May 12
GALLERY OPENING
WHAT: Susie Criswell's exhibition “Walking Through a Radiant World” will open at the gallery, on display until the Third Thursday art event on May 18.
WHERE: Tiny Ath Gallery
WHEN: 5-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
POTTERY PARTY
WHAT: Southern Star Studio, a pottery space and gallery, will host its 7th birthday party sale on Friday and Saturday with refreshments, live music and raffle tickets.
WHERE: Southern Star Studio
WHEN: 5-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
PUNK AND ROCK MUSIC
WHAT: CDSM, Nuclear Tourism, Mx Lonely and Coma Therapy will perform a night of punk, rock and goth music.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8-11:30 p.m.
PRICE: $12 plus fees
Saturday, May 13
BEAR BIRTHDAY PARTY
WHAT: Join the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department in celebrating the birthdays of Athena, DJ and Yonah.
WHERE: Bear Hollow Zoo
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
PRICE: Free
SNAKE DAY
WHAT: See reptiles and amphibians, play games, get outside and learn about snakes at the ACC Leisure Services Department’s Snake Day.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m.
PRICE: $5, free for kids under 3 years old
HAUNTFEST MAYHEM
WHAT: UGA student Roseann Harpold will host HauntFest Mayhem, a Halloween festival with live music, vendors, tarot card readings and more.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
PRICE: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Sunday, May 14
SUNDAY MARKET
WHAT: This weekly market brings together small businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, farmers, musicians and a song and drum circle.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BLUEGRASS JAM
WHAT: Join local folk artists for an open, come one, come all jam session. Attendees are invited to bring their instruments to this monthly event.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
DRAWING IN THE GALLERIES
WHAT: Join teaching artist Joel Rosenburg for an afternoon of drawing instruction in the galleries, with art supplies provided. Email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 2-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free but reservation required as seats are limited
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.