The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Great Southland Stampede Rodeo, Korean Night, traditional Japanese drumming and more.
Thursday, March 23
TALE OF HERCULES
WHAT: Dancefx performance company will present “The Tale of Hercules” on Thursday and Friday to audiences of all ages.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PRICE: $5-13
THE GREAT RODEO
WHAT: The Great Southland Stampede Rodeo,a tradition since 1974, is the largest student-run rodeo in the country. The event is presented by UGA Block & Bridle members and will take place through Saturday.
WHERE: UGA Livestock Instructional Arena
WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 8 p.m
PRICE: $12-25, no tickets will be sold at the door
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: All ages are welcome to a special double bill featuring Brazilian Forró band Bichos Vivos and Jewish folk group Klezmer Local 42.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $10 in advance or with UGA ID, $15 at the door
MOVING FORWARD
WHAT: The UGA Theatre department will perform “Moving Forward,” an originally devised production developed by director and alum Marlon Andrew Burnley alongside UGA theatre undergraduates. The show will run throughout the weekend.
WHERE: Cellar Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $8-12
Friday, March 24
QUEER KARAOKE
WHAT: Join the Athens Pride & Queer Collective for a night of song with DJs Gregory and Adria.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: Suggested $5 donation to the APQC
NOWRUZ CELEBRATION
WHAT: Join the UGA Persian Student Union in celebrating Iranian New Year for a night of authentic Persian food and live performances. Formal attire is encouraged.
WHERE: Memorial Hall Ballroom
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10 for UGA students, $15 for non-UGA students. No tickets will be sold at the door.
DRAG SHOW
WHAT: The Athens Showgirl Cabaret will present a Fabulous Friday performance with DJ Mike Hunt.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 9 p.m.- 12 a.m.
PRICE: Free admission
YAMATO DRUMMERS
WHAT: UGA Presents Yamato: The Drummers of Japan for their 30th anniversary tour in a high-energy performance with traditional drums.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30-65
Saturday, March 25
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Portland, Oregon band Eyelids will perform their latest album, “A Colossal Waste Of Light,” produced by R.E.M.’s Peter Buck. The group will be joined by local indie rock group Elf Power.
WHERE: Flicker Theatre and Bar
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12 plus fees
KOREAN NIGHT
WHAT: The UGA Korean Undergraduate Student Association will host a culture night of food and entertainment titled “Stars in Our Seoul.”
WHERE: Tate Grand Hall
WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10-14
ZOO DAY
WHAT: This year’s zoo day is themed “Athens Natives” and will feature crafts, education and animals.
WHERE: Bear Hollow Zoo at Memorial Park
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FLUKE
WHAT: Attend Fluke 2023, an event celebrating mini-comics, zines and independent publishing.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
PRICE: $2
Sunday, March 26
LASER SHOW
WHAT: From Friday to Sunday, the Drive-in Laser Light Show will visit Athens. Tickets are available for a family-friendly laser show, Classic Rock Laser Show and Metallica Laser Show. The event will include music, vendors and food.
WHERE: Athens Fairgrounds
WHEN: Gates open at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., shows start at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
PRICE: $29 per car plus fees
REPAIR CAFÉ
WHAT: Bring broken items to this event that fosters reuse and repair. Community members will help fix household items and appliances.
WHERE: The Center for Hard to Recycle Materials
WHEN: 2-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
RIPPLE EFFECT FILMS
WHAT: Finalist films made by Georgia K-12 students will be presented as part of the Ripple Effect Film Project by the Athens-Clarke County Water Conservation Office. The Blue Carpet Premiere will be followed by a reception at Creature Comforts Brewing Company.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 1:15 p.m., show starts at 2:00 p.m.
PRICE: Free
POETRY AND BOOK LAUNCH
WHAT: Author and poet Leah Nieboer will read from her new book, “Soft Apocalypse,” at this event presented by UGA’s Creative Writing program, UGA Press and Avid Bookshop.
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.