The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Awards Show, Niger guitarist Mdou Moctar, a Mother’s Day card-making event and more.

Thursday, May 4

DETENTION TO DETAIL

WHAT: The University of Georgia Lamar Dodd School of Arts will host the 2023 Graphic Design BFA Exit Show opening reception. The showcase of 29 undergraduate students’ work will be on view through May 12.

WHERE: Lupin and Suite Galleries in the Lamar Dodd School of Art Main Building

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ELI CAIN AT LIVE WIRE

WHAT: Singer-songwriter Eli Cain of Watkinsville, Georgia will headline a night of jams with special guests Will Slater and Gami Rodriguez.

WHERE: Live Wire Athens

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12 in advance, $18 at the door plus fees

SONGWRITER AWARDS

WHAT: The Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Awards Show will celebrate local artists and include performances by 2022 winner Elijah Johnston, musician Caroline Herring and the five 2023 finalists.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

PRICE: $20

Friday, May 5

CINCO DE MAYO HIP-HOP

WHAT: Seven hip-hop artists will perform at this Cinco de Mayo showcase, including local artists Cardynal and Niño Brown.

WHERE: MaiKai Kava Lounge

WHEN: 5-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

MDOU MOCTAR

WHAT: Guitarist and songwriter Mdou Moctar of Niger will bring West African rock and highly acclaimed album, “Afrique Victime,” to Athens.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $18-20

RETRO PROM

WHAT: After a four-year hiatus, the Athens Community Council on Aging will bring back retroProm, the organization’s signature fundraising event. Attendees can pick a decade to represent and dress up for a night to remember, with music from cover band “The Highballs.”

WHERE: Athens Cotton Press

WHEN: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

PRICE: $30 plus fees

Saturday, May 6

SPRINGTACULAR

WHAT: On Saturday and Sunday, Indie South will host their annual Springtacular, with vendors selling jewelry, ceramics, art, home goods and more.

WHERE: Bishop Park

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

“MOON OVER BUFFALO”

WHAT: From Thursday to Saturday, Athens Creative Theatre will present “Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy set in Buffalo, New York in 1953.

WHERE: Quinn Hall at Memorial Hall

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $15

DRAG FOR ALL

WHAT: Athens Showgirl Cabaret will perform an inclusive night of drag. Those under 12 years old can attend for free.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 8-11 p.m.

PRICE: $5

Sunday, May 7

YOGA COLLECTIVE

WHAT: Athens Yoga Collective will host a pop-up community yoga event on the patio, recurring every first and third Sunday of the month.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: Noon- 1 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CARDS FOR MOM

WHAT: Youth and adults are invited to a card-making workshop ahead of Mother’s Day. Demonstrations and supplies will be provided.

WHERE: K.A. Artist Shop

WHEN: 1-3 p.m.

PRICE: $25

KITTEN SHOWER

WHAT: The Athens Area Humane Society’s annual Kitten Shower, presented by Hughes Subaru, will feature music, treats, live music and kittens up for adoption.

WHERE: Athens Area Humane Society

WHEN: 2-4 p.m.

PRICE: $10-25

