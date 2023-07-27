The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an indie movie night discussion, a secret lineup comedy show, a LatinxFest art gallery and more.
Thursday, July 27
ART POP-UP
WHAT: Deonna Mann, an Athens-based artist and performer, has art on display at tiny ATH gallery.
WHERE: tiny ATH gallery
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
TAROT AND TEA
WHAT: Explore, learn and practice with tarot cards. Attendees are encouraged to bring your own deck and materials.
WHERE: Indie South
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
MUSEUM MIX
WHAT: The art gallery will host a mixer with refreshments and music by DJ De La Luna.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, July 28
INDIE MOVIE NIGHT
WHAT: Hang out with fellow film enthusiasts, watch past and present film clips and discuss with Fr3deR1cK Taylor, who will lead discussions. Registration is encouraged.
WHERE: Athica
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
WHAT: Quig & the Boys, a multi-genre cover band named after their group’s lead singer, Michelle Quig, take the stage for the second installment of the Athentic Summer Concert Series.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PRICE: $5
DON’T TELL COMEDY
WHAT: Attend a comedy show where the lineup is a secret until they come out on stage.
WHERE: Flicker Theatre & Bar
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $25
Saturday, July 29
WALK INTO WELLNESS
WHAT: Walk your way into wellness with the ACC Leisure Services Department.The walk will be accompanied by a health topic to help you and others on your wellness journey. Participants ages 8 and older are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
WHERE: Dudley Park
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
FARMERS MARKET
WHAT: Shop for some fresh produce, locally raised meat and eggs, baked goods, flowers, artisan goods and more with the West Broad Farmers Market.
WHERE: 1573 W. Broad Street
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
LATINXFEST ART GALLERY
WHAT: Explore the exhibition “Art, Carnival and Urban Music,” curated by artists and musician Juancho Cano, as part of LatinxFest. LatinxFest is a cultural festival celebrating latinx heritage with food, dance and music.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Sunday, July 30
ROAD TO ROUBAIX
WHAT: Colonel Lawrence Saul, a participant in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Challenge, shares his experience and observations. The challenge is an amateur version of the Paris-Roubaix, a professional one-day bike race in northern France.
WHERE: Oconee County Library
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
CRAFTERNOON
WHAT: CarBite Crochet is leading a beginners crochet class. There are only 10 slots available
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PRICE: $10
CONCERT
WHAT: Anna Kellam, an indie-pop and soft-rock fusion singer-songwriter from Savannah, GA; Joelton Mayfield, an alt-country from Nashville, TN; Parker Wierling, an Athens-based upbeat alternative musician blending elements of rock, indie pop and Americana.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.