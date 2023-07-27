210711_SAW_CameronBerglundTinyATH_08.jpg

Artist Cameron Berglund talks with visitors outside Tiny ATH Gallery during the opening reception of his show on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The gallery recently moved opening reception days from Friday evenings to Sunday afternoons in hopes of drawing a bigger crowd. (Photo/ Sarah White)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an indie movie night discussion, a secret lineup comedy show, a LatinxFest art gallery and more.

Thursday, July 27

ART POP-UP

WHAT: Deonna Mann, an Athens-based artist and performer, has art on display at tiny ATH gallery.

WHERE: tiny ATH gallery

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

TAROT AND TEA

WHAT: Explore, learn and practice with tarot cards. Attendees are encouraged to bring your own deck and materials.

WHERE: Indie South

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRICE: $10

MUSEUM MIX

WHAT: The art gallery will host a mixer with refreshments and music by DJ De La Luna.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, July 28

INDIE MOVIE NIGHT

WHAT: Hang out with fellow film enthusiasts, watch past and present film clips and discuss with Fr3deR1cK Taylor, who will lead discussions. Registration is encouraged.

WHERE: Athica

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

WHAT: Quig & the Boys, a multi-genre cover band named after their group’s lead singer, Michelle Quig, take the stage for the second installment of the Athentic Summer Concert Series.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PRICE: $5

DON’T TELL COMEDY

WHAT: Attend a comedy show where the lineup is a secret until they come out on stage.

WHERE: Flicker Theatre & Bar

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $25

Saturday, July 29

WALK INTO WELLNESS

WHAT: Walk your way into wellness with the ACC Leisure Services Department.The walk will be accompanied by a health topic to help you and others on your wellness journey. Participants ages 8 and older are welcome. Pre-registration is required.

WHERE: Dudley Park

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

FARMERS MARKET

WHAT: Shop for some fresh produce, locally raised meat and eggs, baked goods, flowers, artisan goods and more with the West Broad Farmers Market.

WHERE: 1573 W. Broad Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

LATINXFEST ART GALLERY

WHAT: Explore the exhibition “Art, Carnival and Urban Music,” curated by artists and musician Juancho Cano, as part of LatinxFest. LatinxFest is a cultural festival celebrating latinx heritage with food, dance and music.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Sunday, July 30

ROAD TO ROUBAIX

WHAT: Colonel Lawrence Saul, a participant in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix Challenge, shares his experience and observations. The challenge is an amateur version of the Paris-Roubaix, a professional one-day bike race in northern France.

WHERE: Oconee County Library

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

CRAFTERNOON

WHAT: CarBite Crochet is leading a beginners crochet class. There are only 10 slots available

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRICE: $10

CONCERT

WHAT: Anna Kellam, an indie-pop and soft-rock fusion singer-songwriter from Savannah, GA; Joelton Mayfield, an alt-country from Nashville, TN; Parker Wierling, an Athens-based upbeat alternative musician blending elements of rock, indie pop and Americana.

WHERE: Buvez

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.