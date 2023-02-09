Athens Farmers Market

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an African American author discussion, movie screening, Lunars show and more.

Thursday, Feb. 9

DANCE SOCIAL

WHAT: Learn Salsa, Bachata, Cha-Cha-Cha and more at this monthly social. The first hour will feature beginner lessons, followed by DJ-hosted open dancing.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m.

PRICE: $8 in advance, $10 at the door

SWIFTIE DISCO

WHAT: Join University Union for a Taylor Swift-themed silent disco, complete with a photo booth, giveaways and more.

WHERE: Tate Student Center Grand Hall

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free for UGA students

LOVE LETTERS

WHAT: Join the K.A. Artist Shop for a Calligraphy with Cupid workshop and make handmade letters for your loved ones. Those 18 and up can register on the K.A. Artist Shop website.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m.

PRICE: $35

Friday, Feb. 10

“DEVOTION”

WHAT: University Union will host a screening of “Devotion,” a story about two naval officers, based on true events and set during the Korean War.

WHERE: Tate Theatre

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free with UGACard

FLEETWOOD MAC

WHAT: Hear Fleetwood Mac tribute band, “Rumors,” perform live renditions of the famous rock group.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $25-30

JAZZ PIANIST

WHAT: Jazz pianist and prodigy Matthew Whitaker will perform music inspired by R&B, Latin music and gospel with his quintet.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $30-60

Saturday, Feb. 11

AFRICAN AMERICAN AUTHORS

WHAT: Attend a panel discussion with Athens-area African American authors Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Mykeisha Ross, Barnard Sims and Hattie Thomas Whitehead.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LUNARS SHOW

WHAT: UGA’s Asian American Student Association will host their annual Lunars show celebrating the new year of the rabbit.

WHERE: Tate Grand Hall

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $10

VALENTINE’S MARKET

WHAT: Buy local art, produce, food and flowers from over 35 vendors at the “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Market.

WHERE: Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park

WHEN: 8 a.m. - noon

PRICE: Free

