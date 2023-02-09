The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an African American author discussion, movie screening, Lunars show and more.
Thursday, Feb. 9
DANCE SOCIAL
WHAT: Learn Salsa, Bachata, Cha-Cha-Cha and more at this monthly social. The first hour will feature beginner lessons, followed by DJ-hosted open dancing.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m.
PRICE: $8 in advance, $10 at the door
SWIFTIE DISCO
WHAT: Join University Union for a Taylor Swift-themed silent disco, complete with a photo booth, giveaways and more.
WHERE: Tate Student Center Grand Hall
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free for UGA students
LOVE LETTERS
WHAT: Join the K.A. Artist Shop for a Calligraphy with Cupid workshop and make handmade letters for your loved ones. Those 18 and up can register on the K.A. Artist Shop website.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m.
PRICE: $35
Friday, Feb. 10
“DEVOTION”
WHAT: University Union will host a screening of “Devotion,” a story about two naval officers, based on true events and set during the Korean War.
WHERE: Tate Theatre
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free with UGACard
FLEETWOOD MAC
WHAT: Hear Fleetwood Mac tribute band, “Rumors,” perform live renditions of the famous rock group.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $25-30
JAZZ PIANIST
WHAT: Jazz pianist and prodigy Matthew Whitaker will perform music inspired by R&B, Latin music and gospel with his quintet.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30-60
Saturday, Feb. 11
AFRICAN AMERICAN AUTHORS
WHAT: Attend a panel discussion with Athens-area African American authors Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Mykeisha Ross, Barnard Sims and Hattie Thomas Whitehead.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LUNARS SHOW
WHAT: UGA’s Asian American Student Association will host their annual Lunars show celebrating the new year of the rabbit.
WHERE: Tate Grand Hall
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10
VALENTINE’S MARKET
WHAT: Buy local art, produce, food and flowers from over 35 vendors at the “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Market.
WHERE: Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park
WHEN: 8 a.m. - noon
PRICE: Free
Submit events to our calendar here!