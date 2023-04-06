The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the opening reception to the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s exit show, the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine open house, local theater and more.
Thursday, April 6
HEADSHOT HAPPY HOUR
WHAT: This monthly event features food, drink and headshots photographed by Macy Williams.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30
ARTIST TALK
WHAT: Artists Adrien Helm, Kathryn Refi, Michael Ross and Abigail West will discuss their works in the 48th Juried Exhibition.
WHERE: Lyndon House Arts Center
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
UGA HEROS CONCERT
WHAT: Benefit UGA HEROs at this “Rockin’ with the HEROs” event. Rock ‘n’ roll inspired outfits are encouraged and proceeds will go towards providing quality of life care to children in Georgia affected by HIV/AIDS.
WHERE: Emporium Rooftop Bar and Lounge
WHEN: 8-10 p.m.
PRICE: $8-15
GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX
WHAT: Enjoy “the ultimate ‘80s time machine experience” with Guardians of the Jukebox performing MTV hits and local band The Ocho opening.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., The Ocho play at 8:15 p.m. and Guardians of the Jukebox at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $10 with UGA ID, $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door
Friday, April 7
VET MED OPEN HOUSE
WHAT: The UGA College of Veterinary Medicine invites the community to their annual open house event, featuring goat yoga, a dog breed parade, teddy bear surgery, lawn games, a student Q&A and more.
WHERE: UGA College of Veterinary Medicine
WHEN: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LAMAR DODD ART SHOW
WHAT: The Lamar Dodd School of Art will present an opening reception titled Where the Sidewalk Ends, the 2023 BFA Exit Show featuring the work of 42 graduating undergraduate students.
WHERE: Dodd Galleries
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THE PRICE IS RIGHT
WHAT: The acclaimed game show “The Price is Right” will come to Athens for a live show, giving audience members the chance to win prizes.
WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $27.50-$50.50 plus fees
Saturday, April 8
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF
WHAT: Nashville-based band The Brook & The Bluff and singer-songwriter Savannah Conley will perform indie, rock and folk music.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $22
TUCK EVERLASTING
WHAT: The Athens Creative Theatre will present “Tuck Everlasting: In Concert,” based on the best-selling children’s book by Natlie Babbitt on Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $15
EMO NITE
WHAT: Dance the night away to emo tunes. A dollar from every ticket will be donated to the Living The Dream Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $17 plus fees
Sunday, April 9
SUNDAY FUNDAY MARKET
WHAT: Support small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and other vendors at the Sunday Funday Market, which includes a song and drum circle from 3-5 p.m.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
SALSA CLUB
WHAT: The UGA Salsa Club will host a Cuban-style salsa class for beginners. The class is open to all, with or without a partner.
WHERE: Adinkra Hall (Room 407 in the Memorial Hall Building)
WHEN: 4-4:45 p.m.
PRICE: Free for first lesson
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Monsoon, Grocer and Sex Cells will perform a night of indie rock and punk. Grocer, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will join the two local groups.
WHERE: The World Famous
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: $5 suggested donation
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.