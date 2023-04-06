220422_SC_DoddBFAExit2_001.jpg

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the opening reception to the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s exit show, the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine open house, local theater and more. 

Thursday, April 6

HEADSHOT HAPPY HOUR

WHAT: This monthly event features food, drink and headshots photographed by Macy Williams.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: $30

ARTIST TALK

WHAT: Artists Adrien Helm, Kathryn Refi, Michael Ross and Abigail West will discuss their works in the 48th Juried Exhibition.

WHERE: Lyndon House Arts Center

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

UGA HEROS CONCERT

WHAT: Benefit UGA HEROs at this “Rockin’ with the HEROs” event. Rock ‘n’ roll inspired outfits are encouraged and proceeds will go towards providing quality of life care to children in Georgia affected by HIV/AIDS.

WHERE: Emporium Rooftop Bar and Lounge

WHEN: 8-10 p.m.

PRICE: $8-15

GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX

WHAT: Enjoy “the ultimate ‘80s time machine experience” with Guardians of the Jukebox performing MTV hits and local band The Ocho opening.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., The Ocho play at 8:15 p.m. and Guardians of the Jukebox at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $10 with UGA ID, $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door

Friday, April 7

VET MED OPEN HOUSE

WHAT: The UGA College of Veterinary Medicine invites the community to their annual open house event, featuring goat yoga, a dog breed parade, teddy bear surgery, lawn games, a student Q&A and more.

WHERE: UGA College of Veterinary Medicine

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LAMAR DODD ART SHOW

WHAT: The Lamar Dodd School of Art will present an opening reception titled Where the Sidewalk Ends, the 2023 BFA Exit Show featuring the work of 42 graduating undergraduate students.

WHERE: Dodd Galleries

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THE PRICE IS RIGHT

WHAT: The acclaimed game show “The Price is Right” will come to Athens for a live show, giving audience members the chance to win prizes.

WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $27.50-$50.50 plus fees

Saturday, April 8

THE BROOK & THE BLUFF

WHAT: Nashville-based band The Brook & The Bluff and singer-songwriter Savannah Conley will perform indie, rock and folk music.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $22

TUCK EVERLASTING

WHAT: The Athens Creative Theatre will present “Tuck Everlasting: In Concert,” based on the best-selling children’s book by Natlie Babbitt on Friday and Saturday.

WHERE: Morton Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $15

EMO NITE

WHAT: Dance the night away to emo tunes. A dollar from every ticket will be donated to the Living The Dream Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $17 plus fees

Sunday, April 9

SUNDAY FUNDAY MARKET

WHAT: Support small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and other vendors at the Sunday Funday Market, which includes a song and drum circle from 3-5 p.m.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

SALSA CLUB

WHAT: The UGA Salsa Club will host a Cuban-style salsa class for beginners. The class is open to all, with or without a partner.

WHERE: Adinkra Hall (Room 407 in the Memorial Hall Building)

WHEN: 4-4:45 p.m.

PRICE: Free for first lesson

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Monsoon, Grocer and Sex Cells will perform a night of indie rock and punk. Grocer, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will join the two local groups.

WHERE: The World Famous

WHEN: 9 p.m.

PRICE: $5 suggested donation

