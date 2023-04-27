The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Chase Rice at the Georgia Theatre, the University of Georgia Meat Sale, Miss Black UGA Pageant, the Music Business Festival and more.
Thursday, April 27
UGA FDSA FASHION SHOW
WHAT: Join the UGA Fashion Design Student Association in collaboration with Strike Magazine for their spring fashion show, themed “Blood, Sweat and Tears.”
WHERE: UGA Special Collections Library Exhibition Hall
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
CHASE RICE
WHAT: Country artist Chase Rice will headline the Georgia Theatre, with singer Ashland Craft opening.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $39.50 - $45 plus fees
CATS AT CREATURE
WHAT: The Circle of Friends Animal Society will host a cat adoption event filled with furry felines and raffle items to benefit their organization.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Company
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Friday, April 28
ARAB CULTURE NIGHT
WHAT: The Arab Cultural Association at UGA will present “An Evening in the Desert,” featuring performances, Arab food, a DJ and more.
WHERE: Memorial Hall Ballroom
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: $10-12
HAUTE FASHION SHOW
WHAT: Haute Creatives Agency will present their first annual spring fashion show, “The Capitol,” exploring wealth disparity through fashion. Food and seating are first come, first served.
WHERE: The Athenaeum
WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $3-5 plus fees
UGA MEAT SALE
WHAT: UGA’s Meat Science and Technology Center will host their weekly meat sale, with proceeds going directly to UGA’s Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. There will be a selection of beef, pork and various cuts of meat sourced from UGA-owned farms.
WHERE: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
WHEN: Meat Science and Technology Center, 425 River Road
PRICE: Free
Saturday, April 29
BEAR BIRTHDAY PARTY
WHAT: The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host a party for resident bears Athena, DJ and Yonah, with cake, a card, crafts and presents.
WHERE: Bear Hollow Zoo
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
PRICE: Free
VOLUNTEER EVENT
WHAT: On Saturday and Sunday, join the UGA Athletic Association and Feed My Starving Children in packing 100,000 meals for children around the world.
WHERE: Payne Athletic Facility at UGA
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, 2 - 6:30 p.m. on Sunday
PRICE: Free
THE RISHIS ALBUM RELEASE
WHAT: The Rishis, a band made up of UGA students and faculty, will celebrate the release of their album, “August Moon,” with Scott Spillane of Neutral Milk Hotel. The group includes musicians from members of local bands Of Montreal, Neutral Milk Hotel, Olivia Tremor Control, Phosphorescent and Timi Conley, founder of the Wild Rumpus parade.
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Sunday, April 30
MISS BLACK UGA
WHAT: The Zeta Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will present the annual Miss Black UGA Pageant, a scholarship initiative.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 3:13 p.m.
PRICE: $15 plus fees
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Tallahassee group 100 Watt Horse, Nashville artist Joelton Mayfield, and local band The Floral Furs will perform a night of folk, country and pop music.
WHERE: The World Famous
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: $5 suggested donation
BEATS ’N BREWS
WHAT: This annual Music Business Festival will feature 18 acts from UGA’s Music Business Program across two stages, food trucks and more.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 1-8 p.m.
PRICE: $10 plus fees
