The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes The Vagina Monologues, a Black market, India Nite and more.
Thursday, Feb. 16
THIRD THURSDAY
WHAT: This monthly art night features extended hours and special events at many local art galleries.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art, ATHICA and Lyndon House Arts Center
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THE WOLVES
WHAT: Come to opening night of this student production of Sarah DeLappe’s coming-of-age play, “The Wolves,” which follows a girls’ high school soccer team.
WHERE: Cellar Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-16
SONGWRITER NIGHT
WHAT: Join Alabama artist Abe Partridge along with songwriters David Childers and Ken Will Morton for a night of live music.
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Friday, Feb. 17
BLACK PANTHER DOUBLE FEATURE
WHAT: University Union will present “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in a double feature weekend screening.
WHERE: Tate Theatre
WHEN: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free with UGACard
DANCE PERFORMANCE
WHAT: See the University of Georgia dance department perform “Amistad We Stand” in honor of Black History Month, directed by Jason Aryeh. Shows take place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
WHERE: New Dance Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $5
VAGINA MONOLOGUES
WHAT: The Cottage Sexual Assault and Children’s Advocacy Center will host three performances of The Vagina Monologues, one on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $16
Saturday, Feb. 18
ATHENS BLACK MARKET
WHAT: Hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, this marketplace will showcase Black and minority vendors. Entrepreneurs will have the chance to win a $500 prize after a three to five minute pitch of their business.
WHERE: Historic Athens
WHEN: Noon.- 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
INDIAN MUSIC
WHAT: Attend a restorative yoga class with live Sitar music followed by a Hindustani Indian Classical Music Concert as well as wine and appetizers.
WHERE: Healing Arts Centre
WHEN: Yoga at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free, suggested donation
TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY
WHAT: Celebrate Taylor Swift throughout all her eras with fellow Swifties. This dance party will include trivia, a lip sync battle, costume contest, photo booth and more.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $16-$21
Sunday, Feb. 19
GALLERY TOUR
WHAT: Drop in the museum for a free tour of the permanent collection, led by a museum docent.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
WAKE-N-BAKE OFF
WHAT: Attend this annual creative cooking and baking competition where Terrapin's Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout is used as an ingredient for each dish. Tickets include a limited edition glass, one free pour of Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout and tastings from local restaurants.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.
WHEN: 4 p.m.
PRICE: $20
INDIA NITE
WHAT: Join the UGA Indian Student Association for a cultural night of food and festivities.
WHERE: Tate Grand Hall
WHEN: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $14.99, $17.99 for non-UGA members
