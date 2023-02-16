210423_JAG_Cine_002.jpg

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes The Vagina Monologues, a Black market, India Nite and more.

Thursday, Feb. 16

THIRD THURSDAY

WHAT: This monthly art night features extended hours and special events at many local art galleries.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art, ATHICA and Lyndon House Arts Center

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THE WOLVES

WHAT: Come to opening night of this student production of Sarah DeLappe’s coming-of-age play, “The Wolves,” which follows a girls’ high school soccer team.

WHERE: Cellar Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $12-16

SONGWRITER NIGHT

WHAT: Join Alabama artist Abe Partridge along with songwriters David Childers and Ken Will Morton for a night of live music.

WHERE: The Lab at Ciné

WHEN: doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $10

Friday, Feb. 17

BLACK PANTHER DOUBLE FEATURE

WHAT: University Union will present “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in a double feature weekend screening.

WHERE: Tate Theatre

WHEN: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free with UGACard

DANCE PERFORMANCE

WHAT: See the University of Georgia dance department perform “Amistad We Stand” in honor of Black History Month, directed by Jason Aryeh. Shows take place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

WHERE: New Dance Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $5

VAGINA MONOLOGUES

WHAT: The Cottage Sexual Assault and Children’s Advocacy Center will host three performances of The Vagina Monologues, one on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $16

Saturday, Feb. 18

ATHENS BLACK MARKET

WHAT: Hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, this marketplace will showcase Black and minority vendors. Entrepreneurs will have the chance to win a $500 prize after a three to five minute pitch of their business.

WHERE: Historic Athens

WHEN: Noon.- 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

INDIAN MUSIC

WHAT: Attend a restorative yoga class with live Sitar music followed by a Hindustani Indian Classical Music Concert as well as wine and appetizers.

WHERE: Healing Arts Centre

WHEN: Yoga at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free, suggested donation

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

WHAT: Celebrate Taylor Swift throughout all her eras with fellow Swifties. This dance party will include trivia, a lip sync battle, costume contest, photo booth and more.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $16-$21

Sunday, Feb. 19

GALLERY TOUR

WHAT: Drop in the museum for a free tour of the permanent collection, led by a museum docent.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 3-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

WAKE-N-BAKE OFF

WHAT: Attend this annual creative cooking and baking competition where Terrapin's Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout is used as an ingredient for each dish. Tickets include a limited edition glass, one free pour of Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout and tastings from local restaurants.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.

WHEN: 4 p.m.

PRICE: $20

INDIA NITE

WHAT: Join the UGA Indian Student Association for a cultural night of food and festivities.

WHERE: Tate Grand Hall

WHEN: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $14.99, $17.99 for non-UGA members

