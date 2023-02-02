220630_SC_AthenticPride_008.jpg

Attendees cheer at Athentic Brewing Company on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Karmella’s Pride Party celebrated the last day of Pride month with a drag event open to all ages. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes wine tasting, a Valentine’s market, meditation and dance.

Thursday, Feb. 2

MORNING MINDFULNESS

WHAT: Rest and relax with a guided meditation in the gallery, featuring a variety of movement and mindfulness. No experience required.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 9:30-10 a.m.

PRICE: Free

WINE WEEKEND

WHAT: This weekend-long event benefiting The Classic Center Cultural Foundation features three nights of wine tasting and fine dining.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10-$500

DANCE PERFORMANCE

WHAT: The Martha Graham Dance Company will perform “Appalachian Spring” with local musicians and a reimagined “Canticle for Innocent Comedians” on Thursday and Friday. A pre-performance talk by company executive director Janet Eilber will take place 15 minutes before the start of the event.

WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $50-60

Friday, Feb. 3

“THE WOMAN KING” SCREENING

WHAT: University Union presents a screening of “The Woman King,” which follows a group of women warriors protecting their kingdom. Snacks and drinks are allowed.

WHERE: Tate Theatre

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free with UGACard; $3 for non-students.

ROCK PUNK METAL

WHAT: Hear bands Ancient Infant, Beer Piss and Victor Charlie perform rock-punk-metal music as part of an eight-week series.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 7-11 p.m.

PRICE: $7-10

SONGWRITER SHOW

WHAT: Join local all-star songwriters Todd Cowart, Adam Payne, William Tonks, Ben Reynolds, Bo Hembree, Joshua Walker, Brodye Brooks and Casey King for a night of music.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $10

Saturday, Feb. 4

VALENTINE’S MARKET

WHAT: Find a gift for your Valentine at this artist market. A set by Wet Meadows will follow and the Burger 21 food truck will serve food all day.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 1-6 P.M.

PRICE: Free

CARS AND COFFEE

WHAT: This monthly gathering combines coffee and classic cars and bikes.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Co.

WHEN: Noon- 3 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CANOPY SHOW

WHAT: Advanced students of the trapeze performance studio will perform their show, “Secrets.”

WHERE: Canopy Studio

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $10-15

