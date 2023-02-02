The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes wine tasting, a Valentine’s market, meditation and dance.
Thursday, Feb. 2
MORNING MINDFULNESS
WHAT: Rest and relax with a guided meditation in the gallery, featuring a variety of movement and mindfulness. No experience required.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 9:30-10 a.m.
PRICE: Free
WINE WEEKEND
WHAT: This weekend-long event benefiting The Classic Center Cultural Foundation features three nights of wine tasting and fine dining.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10-$500
DANCE PERFORMANCE
WHAT: The Martha Graham Dance Company will perform “Appalachian Spring” with local musicians and a reimagined “Canticle for Innocent Comedians” on Thursday and Friday. A pre-performance talk by company executive director Janet Eilber will take place 15 minutes before the start of the event.
WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $50-60
Friday, Feb. 3
“THE WOMAN KING” SCREENING
WHAT: University Union presents a screening of “The Woman King,” which follows a group of women warriors protecting their kingdom. Snacks and drinks are allowed.
WHERE: Tate Theatre
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free with UGACard; $3 for non-students.
ROCK PUNK METAL
WHAT: Hear bands Ancient Infant, Beer Piss and Victor Charlie perform rock-punk-metal music as part of an eight-week series.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 7-11 p.m.
PRICE: $7-10
SONGWRITER SHOW
WHAT: Join local all-star songwriters Todd Cowart, Adam Payne, William Tonks, Ben Reynolds, Bo Hembree, Joshua Walker, Brodye Brooks and Casey King for a night of music.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Saturday, Feb. 4
VALENTINE’S MARKET
WHAT: Find a gift for your Valentine at this artist market. A set by Wet Meadows will follow and the Burger 21 food truck will serve food all day.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 1-6 P.M.
PRICE: Free
CARS AND COFFEE
WHAT: This monthly gathering combines coffee and classic cars and bikes.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Co.
WHEN: Noon- 3 p.m.
PRICE: Free
CANOPY SHOW
WHAT: Advanced students of the trapeze performance studio will perform their show, “Secrets.”
WHERE: Canopy Studio
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $10-15