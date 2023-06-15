The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a cornhole tournament, mud day celebration, comedy open mic and more.
Thursday, June 15
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
WHAT: Celebrate the work of four in-house artists, engage with the community, speak to artists and enjoy a performance by Love.Craft Band.
WHERE: Lyndon House Arts Center on the North Lawn
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
OFFICE THEMED TRIVIA
WHAT: Come test your knowledge on the popular sitcom “The Office” with a trivia night.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
YOGA IN THE GALLERY
WHAT: Join instructors from Five Points Yoga and attend a yoga class surrounded by works of art. Open to both beginners and experienced individuals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets are available starting at 5:15)
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, June 16
ATHENTIC ANNIVERSARY
WHAT: Celebrate Athentic’s third anniversary with a three-day weekend celebration starting on Friday. There will be new beer releases, a cornhole tournament, mural unveiling, face painting, mini golf, live bands and more.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
TIE-DYE SHOES
WHAT: Bring your own clean white canvas shoes and decorate them with art and science. All art supplies are provided (except shoes).
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
SKATE & KARAOKE
WHAT: Back by popular demand - pop on some roller skates and sing some karaoke.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to enter, $10 skate rentals or bring your own
Saturday, June 17
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
WHAT: Attend one of Athen’s oldest celebrations of Juneteenth starting in 2012. The West Broad Market and Garden will be hosting a celebration filled with music, activities and family fun. There will also be a red velvet cake contest, where amateur bakers are encouraged to bring the best red velvet cake in Athens to be judged by three celebrity judges.
WHERE: West Broad Farmers Market
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
WHAT: Teams of up to four people will compete for a chance to win $250 and “local cornhole notoriety” at Jaycees Cornhole Tournament. Other event activities include drink specials, 50/50 raffle, local food trucks, side games and a dart tournament.
WHERE: Live Wire Athens
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: $60 per team
MUD DAY
WHAT: Make mud pies, play mud tag or just run around in the mud to celebrate Mud Day. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and shoes that will stay on your feet in the sticky mud.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Sunday, June 18
YOGA CLASS
WHAT: An outside yoga class presented by Athentic Brewing Co. on the first and third Sunday of each month.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
COMEDY OPEN MIC
WHAT: Watch comedians from all over the Southeast perform their best comedy or try your hand at some comedy yourself at the Drink and Joke Open Mic every Sunday.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
FATHER’S DAY DATE NIGHT
WHAT: Celebrate Father’s Day with food, artwork, jazz music and drinks.
WHERE: Cocktails & Cigars Mobile Bar Co.
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: $8
