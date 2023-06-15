210705_JAG_ArtEndingInJuly_007.jpg

Curated by La Ruchala A. Murphy, “#NotAStereotype” is pictured at the Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. #NotAStereotype presents pieces by 26 Black artists from across the U.S. South. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a cornhole tournament, mud day celebration, comedy open mic and more.

Thursday, June 15

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Celebrate the work of four in-house artists, engage with the community, speak to artists and enjoy a performance by Love.Craft Band.

WHERE: Lyndon House Arts Center on the North Lawn

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

OFFICE THEMED TRIVIA

WHAT: Come test your knowledge on the popular sitcom “The Office” with a trivia night.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

YOGA IN THE GALLERY

WHAT: Join instructors from Five Points Yoga and attend a yoga class surrounded by works of art. Open to both beginners and experienced individuals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets are available starting at 5:15)

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, June 16

ATHENTIC ANNIVERSARY

WHAT: Celebrate Athentic’s third anniversary with a three-day weekend celebration starting on Friday. There will be new beer releases, a cornhole tournament, mural unveiling, face painting, mini golf, live bands and more.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

TIE-DYE SHOES

WHAT: Bring your own clean white canvas shoes and decorate them with art and science. All art supplies are provided (except shoes).

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

SKATE & KARAOKE

WHAT: Back by popular demand - pop on some roller skates and sing some karaoke.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to enter, $10 skate rentals or bring your own

Saturday, June 17

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

WHAT: Attend one of Athen’s oldest celebrations of Juneteenth starting in 2012. The West Broad Market and Garden will be hosting a celebration filled with music, activities and family fun. There will also be a red velvet cake contest, where amateur bakers are encouraged to bring the best red velvet cake in Athens to be judged by three celebrity judges.

WHERE: West Broad Farmers Market

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

WHAT: Teams of up to four people will compete for a chance to win $250 and “local cornhole notoriety” at Jaycees Cornhole Tournament. Other event activities include drink specials, 50/50 raffle, local food trucks, side games and a dart tournament.

WHERE: Live Wire Athens

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: $60 per team

MUD DAY

WHAT: Make mud pies, play mud tag or just run around in the mud to celebrate Mud Day. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and shoes that will stay on your feet in the sticky mud.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Sunday, June 18

YOGA CLASS

WHAT: An outside yoga class presented by Athentic Brewing Co. on the first and third Sunday of each month.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

COMEDY OPEN MIC

WHAT: Watch comedians from all over the Southeast perform their best comedy or try your hand at some comedy yourself at the Drink and Joke Open Mic every Sunday.

WHERE: Buvez

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

FATHER’S DAY DATE NIGHT

WHAT: Celebrate Father’s Day with food, artwork, jazz music and drinks.

WHERE: Cocktails & Cigars Mobile Bar Co.

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: $8

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.