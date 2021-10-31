Despite biting wind and a cold drizzle, crowds gathered in downtown Athens for the 13th annual Wild Rumpus Halloween celebration on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 30. Families, locals and students came dressed in costume for the parade and dance.
The Rumpus Rally began at 5 p.m. at Creature Comforts Brewing Co., one of the event’s many sponsors.
The rally included music by a diverse lineup of local groups, including indie-rock tunes by Monsoon, hip-hop mashups by Luxury Vehicle and Brazilian “forró” style music by Bichos Vivos. A fire spinner performed as children danced and adults enjoyed drinks from the brewery.
“Everyone is at the Georgia-Florida game, so it’s mainly locals, people with children and adults,” Sara Epps, a graduate student at the University of Georgia studying linguistics said. Epps was dressed as Strawberry Shortcake and this was her first year attending the event.
The Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle began at 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Hancock Street and Pulaski Street in downtown Athens.
Emily Clance has attended the Wild Rumpus six times and came this year in a costume inspired by the movie “Jennifer’s Body.”
“I just love … the sense of community that you get out here just dressed up silly and having a good time,” Clance, who works at UGA’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, said.
A number of artists performed along the parade route snaking through downtown, such as Mexican ska punk group el ChupaSKAbra, surf rock group The Spectre of Surf and rap artist DK.
People dressed in a wide variety of costumes — from inflatables to well-known characters to vaccine syringes. Music filled the chilly night at every turn of the parade route.
The parade ended at the corner of West Washington Street and Pulaski Street with a dance party that lasted well into the night. Performances included beats by DJ trio the Booty Boyz and DJ ChiefRocka. A trapeze aerialist swung from a rope as percussionists created a lively beat under beams of light from the main stage.
Inside the festival zone, which spanned four blocks, open containers of beer and wine were allowed for attendees with wristbands.
Wild Rumpus took health and safety measures against COVID-19. The event took place entirely outdoors. Although masks were encouraged, few guests wore them while outside.
The event also hosted a vaccine pop-up station from the Georgia Department of Public Health where attendees could receive a free first, second or third shot of the vaccine on site.
Timi Conley, the event’s founder, director and master of ceremonies, persisted through the uncertainty to plan this year’s parade.
The event returned in person this year after last year’s virtual show. According to Conley, it was unclear until recently that the event would occur downtown this year, but due to a decline in local cases of COVID-19, the city permitted the event.
“I’m just glad that we’re having Halloween this year instead of last year when everyone was doing nothing,” Julia Horton said. Horton, a UGA master’s student studying linguistics, was dressed as Wednesday Addams at the event.
Despite the challenges, crowds gathered to enjoy the music, costumes and drinks. Although temperatures were in the low 50s and the night began in a persistent and chilly drizzle, guests filled downtown in colorful costumes.
“[Wild Rumpus] is just an Athens institution, and it's part of the way that this town expresses itself creatively. It's become part of our identity, and it's this shared celebration that's just so creative and funky and fun,” Conley said. “There's nothing like it.”