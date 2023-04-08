The Athens community didn’t have to turn on their TV on Friday night to catch the longest-running game show in television history. Instead, Georgians from near and far gathered at The Classic Center on April 7 for the chance to win anything from some cash to a brand new car at “The Price is Right Live,” in town for one night only.
The lobby was bustling as guests lined up to register to become contestants. Many even came with customized “The Price is Right” shirts, complete with sayings such as “Come On Down” and “Please pick my wife!”
Now in its 51st season, “The Price is Right" is no new spectacle, but attendees like Joni Adam from Commerce, Georgia love it all the same.
“I’ve loved the ‘Price is Right’ ever since I was a kid.” Adam said while sporting a shirt that read “Please please pick me.”
“The Price is Right Live” is hosted by TV personality and Emmy Award-winner Todd Newton, and has been playing for over 14 years. The show has given away more than $12 million in prizes to audiences.
The group has shows almost every night except for Mondays according to tour manager Jeff Gebben, or “Coach,” as he’s known around the set.
“We do a spring tour and a fall tour. The spring one is short, with just 33 shows. In the fall we do more like 80 or 90,” Gebben said.
At the end of the night, the crew packs up and sleeps on the bus as they travel to their next destination. The day after their Athens performance, the show will be live in Atlanta and then on to Florida the following week.
When buying tickets, guests over 18 had the option to register as a contestant for their chance to have their names drawn during the show. Once registered, contestants are given a yellow name tag sticker to sport.
“They are always written the same way,” Gebben said. “All capital letters and they always go on your left chest because that's how [former host] Bob Barker did it.”
If chosen, contestants are called down to the front of the theater to participate in the “Price is Right’s” signature game.
The premise is simple. Four contestants are told to guess the retail price of an item. The person with the closest guess continues on to another game for the chance to win big. The less fortunate contestants are given a T-shirt and sent back to their seats.
Almost everyone in The Classic Center Theatre registered to be a contestant. For many, this was a chance to experience something they have watched others do their entire lives.
“One of the nice things about it is that the people are always happy,” Gebben said. “But it makes us all feel old, too. Because I watched this when I was growing up and now I still watch it.”
Contestants played five different classic games on Friday, with a few smaller games sprinkled in between rounds. A fan favorite was Plinko, in which a contestant must earn chips by correctly guessing the digits of the price of an item. Those chips are then dropped into a game board with pegs, in the hopes of landing them in the slot worth the most amount of money.
While not everyone leaves a winner, the few who do return to the front of the stage after the show to fill out paperwork and receive their prizes, no matter the size.
Brenda Hill, an Athens local, left the night with a crisp $100 bill in her pocket.
“I’ll probably splurge on Five Guys. I’ll get a good burger and fries.” Hill said.
On the other hand, Jackie Leigh Nixon, who works at the University of Georgia's Health Center, went home with a trip to the Bahamas that night. When asked, Nixon said she will be sure to return to the game show in the future.
“Gosh, yes. This was amazing. It truly was a great experience,” Nixon said.