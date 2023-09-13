Athentic Brewing Company is hosting its first Battle of the Bands event on Saturday, Oct. 21. The deadline for bands to submit their applications to participate is Sunday, Sept. 17.
To participate, bands must be from Athens-Clarke County or surrounding counties. This event is an opportunity to highlight local Athens artists and bands and will be held at Athentic Brewing. As described by Erin Windham-Hill, the event manager of Athentic Brewing, Battle of the Bands is a companion to the Normaltown Music Festival that takes place in April, so the event is a chance to learn more about the local music Athens prior to the spring festival.
Battle of the Bands will be hosted from 1-9 p.m., featuring 10 different bands from various genres of music. The bands will have 20 minute sets to showcase their music, and there will be six different judges from the Athens music and culture scene. Whichever band wins the competition will earn a spot at Athentic’s Normaltown Music Festival.
For more information on submission guidelines, visit Athentic Brewing’s Instagram.