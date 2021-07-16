On Thursday AthFest Educates announced the complete lineup for the AthFest 2021 Music & Arts Festival.
Running Sept. 24-26 in downtown Athens, the free festival is open to all ages and will include an artist market, beer gardens, food and retail vendors and a KidsFest stage with performances by and for young people.
This year’s production will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the festival, which raises money for the nonprofit AthFest Educates. The proceeds are used in support of music and arts education for K-12 students in Athens.
The lineup includes a variety of local and regional musicians, including Hotel Fiction and Kxng Blanco on Sept. 24, Cloudland and Andrew Blooms on Sept. 25 and Annie Leeth and The Arcs on Sept. 26. Over 55 bands were announced in the lineup, ranging from indie to rock to rap.
AthFest Music Chair Troy Aubrey expressed his excitement to work with local musicians and promoters Drew Beskin and Montu Miller to assemble this year’s collection of musicians.
“[The lineup] showcases not only what is new and happening in the current creative scene, but also celebrates the rich history of Athens music, including reunions of some classic Athens bands,” Aubrey said in a July press release. “We will have slightly shorter sets this year so we can feature as many Athens artists as possible, with a bunch of awesome acts packed in from beginning to end.”
The music scene will even include space for Athens’ youngest generations of creatives with the UpNext Showcase. Taking place on the KidsFest Stage the night of Sept. 24, the showcase will highlight middle and high school aged performers. For the rest of the weekend, KidsFest will host youth-friendly performers with art and music related activities.
All food vendors will showcase the talents of local restaurants. Additionally, a block of AthFest will be devoted to the Artist Market where visual artists can promote their wares.
The full schedule of acts can be found on the AthFest website. The three day event will bring added attention to the deep creative roots of Athens while bringing the community together to enjoy their favorite local musicians, artists and restaurants.
“We’re super grateful to all the bands who reached out to play for us,” Aubrey said in the press release. “We are so excited to have so many great acts gracing our stages and representing the legendary Athens music scene.”