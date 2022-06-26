After a spectacular return on its first day back on Friday, the second day of the AthFest Music & Arts Festival began on Saturday morning as workers and vendors began setting up for the longest day of the festival.
The day’s setup followed the same pattern as Friday but many event goers came in later in the afternoon after attending the protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade yesterday. The crowd slowly trickled in as the day went on and the protest was a subject for conversation for many in attendance.
AthFest still began at noon with Zac Crook performing on The Wicked Weed Stage. Crook started the day off with a uniquely indie sound that attracted those who had arrived to the festival.
Reed Winckler opened up the Hull Street Stage at 12:30 p.m. and performed as a solo act with her acoustic guitar and also debuted a new song to the audience. Four-piece rock band Kadillak performed afterwards at 1:20 p.m. as the Hull Street Stage crowd continued to grow throughout the day.
The heat was a major topic on the minds of most attendees at the festival in the early afternoon as the sun beat down on downtown Athens. The Wicked Weed Stage took a few shows to gather a crowd in front with no shade covering the stage’s crowd area. Many people instead stood off to the shaded sidewalk in front of 40 Watt Club to watch Check The Signs at 12:50 p.m. and Telemarket at 1:40 p.m.
Sloane Spencer, an avid music fan from Atlanta, has been coming to Athens since the 1980s to see concerts. Spencer attended AthFest on both Friday and Saturday and has been really enjoying hearing new music from the newer bands in town as well as the older, more established ones.
“I like that there is still a community of people who want to create and I like the fact that you don’t have to be spit-polished,” Spencer said. “There is a lot more art involved here.”
The Hull Street Stage crowd stayed consistent and shady with an attentive audience enjoying the performances from art-rock band Jock Gang at 2:10 p.m., alternative-rock band Mother Fore at 3 p.m. and rock band Ashes to Omens at 3:50 p.m.
CannonandtheBoxes played the Wicked Weed Stage at 2:30 p.m. and grew a large audience to enjoy the indie rock band’s performance. They were followed by three-piece band Shameless James at 3:20 p.m. and power pop band Blunt Bangs at 4:10 p.m.
Many bands performing at AthFest share band members and play in each other’s bands. Some musicians are appearing on stage multiple times with different groups to help other local bands and to have a good time playing music.
AthFest attendee Mark Johnston is the father of Elijah and Gideon Johnston, who both performed for multiple bands on Friday and Saturday. Elijah Johnston performed with his band yesterday and also played bass guitar for Well Kept on Saturday. Gideon Johnston played the drums for Elijah Johnston, Hotel Fiction and CannonandtheBoxes.
“They work really hard at what they do and they’ve got a great community here that is supportive,” Johnston said “It’s encouraging to me to meet all their friends that are in different bands that have also collaborated with them.”
Mark Johnston is excited to have his sons perform at AthFest and expressed his appreciation of the festival and what it is able to accomplish.
“It is a great time to see people coming out and enjoying not only the bands but all the arts,” Johnston said. “People are just so friendly and it’s a great time to come together and see people encourage one another. There is a great vibe here in the city.”
Much of the crowd on the second day of AthFest adorned sunhats, sunglasses, shorts and held fans and water bottles in their hand to keep cool and hydrated at the show. AthFest had multiple water stations across the festival and also a mist station for people to cool off from the sun. By 4 p.m. AthFest began seeing clouds peeking over the sun on occasion that helped with the heat.
The Hull Street Stage kept gradually growing in size with many people overflowing onto the sidewalk beside the tented stage. Blues band Cam & His Dam Jam Band performed on the stage at 4:40 p.m and Trvy and The Enemy followed at 5:30 p.m. with one audience member calling the performance “masterful.”
Kxng Blanco performed on the Wicked Weed Stage at 5:00 p.m. and drew a large crowd. The artist was the first hip-hop artist to perform to the AthFest crowd for the day.
The heat did not stop many attendees from dressing in their own style. Much of the college aged audience dressed in fashionable attire to look stylish even with the heat. It did not stop the performers either as the rock band Vincas performed at 5:50 p.m. on the Wicked Weed Stage with all black shirts and jeans, which fit the band's darker sounding tone and vocals.
AthFest attendee Wade Walker was staying hydrated during the festival and had been attending all day on both Friday and Saturday. Walker was looking forward to The Woggles and Orange Constant later in the night at the club shows and was enjoying bands like Kadillak throughout the day. Walker was just happy to be back at the festival after waiting for its return.
“AthFest is so great, it is really awesome,” Walker said “It is such an important part of the town and we love having it back. We’ve missed it the past couple of years.”
AthFest also featured beer gardens next to both Hull Street and Wicked Weed stages as a designated area for attendees to drink in. The areas were under large tents and were popular throughout the day as people sipped beer and watched shows from under the shade.
The Hull Street Stage area was completely packed in by the time rock band Immaterial Possession hit the stage at 6:20. The stage’s crowd stayed packed with alternative-rock band Well Kept performing songs off their latest album “The Inquirer”, and rock band Lo Talker performing many songs off of their latest album “A Comedy of Errors”.
Shehehe performed in front of the gradually growing Wicked Weed Stage crowd at 6:45 p.m. and Cassie Chantel followed by giving a soulful hip-hop performance to the crowd at 7:50 p.m., which at this point was throwing around beach balls, blowing bubbles and dancing to the music.
In between the Shehehe and Cassie Chantel performances, the Athens Music Walk of Fame inductees for this year — Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues and Love Tractor — were announced at 7:45 p.m.
Similar to the festival’s first night, much of the crowd at the festival was spread across the area until most attendees walked towards the Wicked Weed Stage for headliner Vision Video to perform. The sun was setting and bringing a pink hue to the sky as the audience socialized before Vision Video hit the stage at 9 p.m.
The goth pop group walked on stage wearing their signature goth look with heavy black makeup and black clothes. Lead singer Dusty Gannon, is currently a paramedic, firefighter and also fought in the war in Afghanistan.
The band started the show off by playing their song “Broken Fingers” to the massive crowd that danced along. The band played hits like “Comfort in the Grave”, “Inked in Red” and “Kandahar,”which Gannon wrote from his experience in Afghanistan.
The band was energetic on stage and encouraged everyone to dance and have a good time. “This is the beating heart of this city right here, right now.” Gannon said in between songs.
Vision Video finished their performance and once they left the stage the crowds began walking towards different parts of downtown including the AthFest club shows at Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club. The attendees walked past the vendors that were packing up once again and preparing for the last day of AthFest on Sunday.
The Georgia Theatre saw another packed audience in attendance that came from the outdoor part of the festival to see Pip the Pansy perform at 10:30 p.m., The Orange Constant perform at 11:30 p.m. and Underground Springhouse perform at 12:30 a.m.
The 40 Watt Club also filled up from AthFest attendees and saw Current Rage perform at 10 p.m., The Woggles perform at 11 p.m. and Maserati perform at midnight.