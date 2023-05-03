On June 23-25, AthFest Educates will host its 25th annual AthFest Music & Arts Festival in downtown Athens, with dozens of local artists performing on three free outdoor stages and 10 local music venues.
The annual fundraiser benefits AthFest Educates, a nonprofit that supports music and arts education for Athens K-12 youth. In a press release, the organization announced this year’s festival lineup.
On Friday, June 23, the Wicked Weed Mainstage features performances from 5-10:30 p.m. by Spencer Thomas, Wim Tapley & The Cannons, Pip The Pansy, Linqua Franqa and Family and Friends.
Performances at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage will begin with a welcome by AthFest Educates Executive Director, Mary Joyce, and her band Ghost & Goat, followed by Bea Porges, Hunger Anthem, Nuclear Tourism and Monsoon.
Friday night will end on the Hull Street Stage with a Silent Hip Hop Dance Party with DJ ChiefRocka.
On Saturday, June 24, the Wicked Weed Mainstage will host performances from noon to 10:30 p.m. Anna Kellam, Parker Wierling, Clover County, Grassland, L.G. The Heart of the City, Squallé, Tedo Stone, McKendrick Bearden, Five Eight, T. Hardy Morris and The Pink Stones will perform.
At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, performances will include Dooley and Baldwin, followed by Father Werewolf, After Hourz Band, Hunlo, The Echolocations, TYL3R DAVIS, Hollowbody, Lona, Sex Cells and Jameson Tank. The night will end with a Silent Disco with DJ Sublime & DJ $ymphony.
On Sunday, June 25, the last day of the festival, the Wicked Weed Mainstage will host performances from noon to 8:30 p.m. The Welfare Liners, Supernova Rainbow Band, BlackNerdNinja, Honeypuppy, Curbside Pickups, Dayroom, Elf Power and The Bad Ends.
The Paloma Park Hull Street Stage will host IAMTIKICA, Jacob Mallow, Mack2Tone, Motorhead 2x, John Swilley & The Soul Goats, Wyld Staleyz, Klezmer Local 42 and Chickasaw Mudd Puppies.
The festival also includes a Club Crawl at venues on Friday and Saturday nights. Club Crawl wristbands can also be purchased at the festival’s website, and allow entry into all Club Crawl shows on both nights, with restrictions on age and capacity.
On Friday night, the Georgia Theatre will host Cassie Chantel, Lera Lynn and lo talker. The Rooftop Stage will feature Annie Leeth, Cannonandtheboxes, Zac Crook and Recess Party. On Saturday night, the Georgia Theatre Mainstage will host Elijah Johnston, Well Kept and Heffner. The Rooftop Stage will host Jacob Morris, Canary Affair, Sarah Mootz and Dog Person.
New West Records will present performances at the 40 Watt Club with Parker Gispert, Cicada Rhythm and The Deslondes on Friday night, and Tears for the Dying, Pylon Reenactment Society and Vision Video on Saturday night. Saturday night will end with a PostPunk/Goth DJ Dance Party with sets by Gregory & Adria and Goth Dad & Twin Powers.
On Friday night at Live Wire Athens, the lineup includes Cam & His Dam Jam Band, Alien Funk Academy, The Regulars and The Orange Constant. On Saturday night, AthFactor, Volumes Hip Hop & On The Planet Productions will present performances by DJ ChiefRocka, Molly Tu Hott, ¢lark ¢ounty, Sajaad, Kxng Blanco, Trvy & The Enemy, Caulfield and Indigo Sound (Bobfish, jiG and Shakti).
Hendershot’s will host Misnomer and Kenosha Kid Friday night and Dodd Ferrelle, Jim White and Chris Stamey with Eunice Kang on cello on Saturday night.
Friday night at Flicker Theatre and Bar will feature Commune, Telemarket and Blunt Bangs. On Saturday, the venue will host Nu11, CDSM and Coma Therapy.
At Ciné on Friday night, performances include Rosie & The Ratdogs, Guillotine A.D., Beast Mode and Noise Mountain. On Saturday night, Ciné will host Deaf Condors, Beat Up, Weaponized Flesh, El ChupaSKAbra and Way Past Cool.
Friday night at The Foundry will host Songwriters in the Round, featuring Adam Payne, Bo Hembree, Curt Spell, Todd Cowart, Joshua Walker, Brodye Brooks & Casey King (of Holman Autry Band), William Tonks and Ben Reynolds. Saturday’s show will include Betsy Franck & Friends and Randall Bramblett Band.
Classic City Rotary and the Vic Chesnutt Awards will present shows at The Globe on Friday night with Jeffery Vernon, the 2023 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award winner, Hunter Morris & Blue Blood and Terminally Phil. On Saturday night, JazzAthens,GA will present Mary & The Hot Hotty-Hots and Swing Theory.
Paloma Park, a new addition to the Club Crawl, will host Lighthearted, A.D. Blanco and GrandVille on Friday night and The OCHO, Everyday Dogs and The Asymptomatics Saturday night.
Propeller Sound Recordings will present performances at Nowhere Bar, also new to the Club Crawl. On Friday night, Shehehe, Mercyland and Current Rage will perform. Esther Rose and Bloodkin will perform Saturday night.
The full schedule will be posted soon on AthFest.com, according to the press release.
A limited number of VIP Weekend Passes are also for sale on the website, and include access to all Club Crawl shows, the VIP-only Mainstage viewing area, shaded seating, an exclusive beverage service area and three beverages per day.
In addition to music performances, the festival will have beer gardens, vendors, food trucks and an artist market. According to a press release, AthFest’s KidsFest, sponsored by Clarke County School District, will have its own stage with performances by and for youth, free activities and ticketed rides and inflatables.