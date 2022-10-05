AthFest Educates announced that they will award $46,901 in grants to local education and youth development programs for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release on Tuesday.
According to the press release, $26,431 will be awarded to music and arts programs and experiences for youth, $19,720 for instruments and equipment and $750 for the professional development of educators.
AthFest Educates seeks to provide K-12 youth in Athens-Clarke County with music and arts education opportunities and programs. AthFest Educates holds two annual fundraisers, the AthFest Music & Arts Festival and the AthHalf Half Marathon & 5K.
Its grants are funded by donations and grants the organization receives itself. Last month, the organization announced it had received over $10,000 in grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts.
Included in the grants to be awarded next school year are funds to revive the literary magazine at Cedar Shoals High School, purchase sculpture-making supplies for Clarke Middle School, produce “High School Musical” at Barnett Shoals Elementary School, host two family engagement nights at Winterville Elementary School and much more, according to the press release.
The goal of the grants is to “bring high quality music and arts education to local young people,” according to the press release.
AthFest Educates’ annual grants are awarded to Athens K-12 public school teachers and community educators, according to the press release. Applications typically open in the summer and are available on the nonprofit’s website.
With the grants announced today, AthFest Educates will have awarded a total of $579,000 to date, according to the press release.