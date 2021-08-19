Local nonprofit AthFest Educates was awarded a grant for the 2022 fiscal year by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as a part of the GCA’s initiative to financially support Georgia arts programs according to a July press release.
AthFest Educates works to implement music and arts education for young students. The GCA’s grant will be used in accordance with AthFest Educates’ proceeds from their annual fundraisers to finance the work of music and arts educators in the community.
Tina Lilly, the executive director for GCA, emphasized the positive domino effect and immersive culture created throughout Georgia’s industries when there exists a strong foundation in the arts.
“The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state,” Lilly said in the press release.
Jill Helme, AthFest Educates’ executive director, is grateful for the continued ability of AthFest to raise money and advance the impact of the arts scene in Athens. AthFest’s annual music and arts festival relies heavily on the support of their sponsors, making GCA an essential part to kickstarting the fundraising process.
“We are honored that GCA recognizes the impact AthFest has on the Athens community, both culturally and economically, and thankful for GCA’s desire to sustain and grow that impact,” Helme said in the press release.
In total, the entire state was awarded over 266 grants to 218 different organizations totalling over $2 million. Sectors of the grants included specific funding for operating support via the Bridge Grant, arts projects funding through the Project Grant and overall arts education in the Arts Education Program Grant.