AthFest Educates has announced the lineup of musical guests performing at this year’s AthFest Music and Arts Festival. Performances will take place from June 24-26 on three outdoor stages. AthFest will also include ticketed shows at 40 Watt Club and Georgia Theatre after the conclusion of outdoor events on both Friday and Saturday.
AthFest will return to downtown Athens following a two-year hiatus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free, outdoor festival hosted by nonprofit AthFest Educates has been a staple of the Athens music scene since 1997.
Friday, June 24
On Friday, June 24, the Wicked Weed Stage on Pulaski Street will open with performances from A.D. Blanco, Heffner, GrandVille, Convict Julie and Hotel Fiction, according to a press release from AthFest Educates.
The Hull Street Stage on Hull Street between Washington Street and Hancock Avenue will also kick off on June 24 with performances from lighthearted, Convince the Kid, Elijah Johnston and Neighbor Lady, according to the press release.
After these performances conclude, Modern Skirts, Night Palace and Palace Doctor will take the stage at 40 Watt Club to perform for ticket holders.
Performances on the rooftop and indoor stage of Georgia Theatre on Friday will include Monsoon, Linqua Franqa, Wieuca, Squalle and DJ Chief Rocka, among others.
Saturday, June 25
On Saturday, June 25, the Wicked Weed Stage will be taken by Zac Crook, Check The Signs, Telemarket, Cannonandtheboxes, Shameless James, Blunt Bangs and many more.
The Hull Street Stage will host Reed Winckler, Kadillak, Jock Gang, Mother Fore, Ashes to Omens, Cam & His Dam Jam Band, Immaterial Possession, Well Kept and Lo Talker.
The 40 Watt Club will host Maserati, Pylon Reenactment Society and The Woggles on Saturday, June 25.
Saturday’s lineup at Georgia Theatre will include Underground Springhouse, The Orange Constant, Pip the Pansy, Fishbug, Everyday Dogs, Hunger Anthem and Beat Up.
Sunday, June 26
The final day of the festival will see performances from Bichos Vivos, Sarah Zúñiga, Ty Manning & the Slawdog Biscuits, Larry’s Homework, Ishues, Quiet Hounds, Rick Fowler Band and the Kevn Kinney Electric Band on the Wicked Weed Stage.
The Hull Street Stage will feature Beta Cacao, Annie Leeth, Hunter Morris & Blue Blood, Duddy Ken, The Arcs, The Howdies and Wonderland Rangers.
Tickets for performances at 40 Watt Club and Georgia Theatre are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door, as long as tickets remain. AthFest will also offer VIP tickets for $80 that include access to exclusive viewing areas, VIP access to the outdoor festival and a free t-shirt, according to the press release.
The KidsFest Stage will host youth musicians Smith Larrison, Dry Season and Surrender Cobra on Friday, June 24. The Saturday and Sunday KidsFest lineups will feature Allegro Music, Mach2Tone, Full Moon School of Music and Merry Sunshine.
Performances will begin on the two main stages at 5 p.m. on June 24 and will continue until around 10 p.m. KidsFest performances will run from 6-9 p.m. the same day. KidsFest will resume at 10 a.m. on June 25, and the main festival performances will run from noon until 10 p.m. The final day of the festival, June 26, will hold performances from 12:30-8 p.m.