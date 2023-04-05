AthFest Educates has announced some of the over 100 acts that will perform at this year’s 25th annual AthFest Music and Arts Festival, to be held in downtown Athens from June 23 to 25.
The event is a fundraiser for AthFest Educates, a local nonprofit that seeks to provide arts and music education to local students. The 2023 festival received over 560 applications from groups to perform, more than double the applications from previous years, according to an AthFest press release.
The free outdoor festival, presented by Wicked Weed Brewing, will feature acts on three stages downtown: the Wicked Weed Mainstage, the Hull Street Stage and the KidsFest Stage.
According to an AthFest press release, the outdoor stages will feature performances by Family And Friends, Linqua Franqa, Bea Porges, Nuclear Tourism, Hunger Anthem, After Hourz Band, Monsoon, BlackNerdNinja, The Bad Ends, Elf Power, Dayroom, Mack2Tone, Chickasaw Mudd Puppies, Klezmer Local 42, Squallé, L.G. The Heart of the City and more.
On Friday night of the festival, DJ Chiefrocka will host a Silent Disco at the Hull Street Stage.
The complete lineups for each stage will be announced through the AthFest social media channels, with the full lineup to be released the first week of May.
The festival will also feature the return of the official AthFest Club Crawl, with shows on Friday and Saturday night at local venues. Wristbands for the Club Crawl are now available for purchase on the AthFest website. Advance tickets cost $25 plus fees and VIP tickets cost $140 plus fees.
A wristband will allow access to all venues participating in the Club Crawl, although entry is subject to age and capacity restrictions. Venues include the Georgia Theatre, 40 Watt Club, Live Wire Athens, Hendershots, The Foundry, Ciné, Flicker Theatre and Bar, Nowhere Bar and Paloma Park.
The Club Crawl will include shows by Vision Video, Tears for the Dying, Pylon Reenactment Society, Lo Talker, Elijah Johnston, Well Kept, Heffner, Lera Lynn, Deaf Condors, Randall Bramblett Band, Bloodkin, Mercyland, Dodd Ferrelle, Chris Stamey (with Eunice Kang on cello), Jim White, Betsy Franck & Friends, Cassie Chantel, Indigo Sound (JiiG, djbobfish & SHΛKTi SOUND) and more.
This year’s lineup includes a mix of genres and groups, from up-and-coming artists to local mainstays. The genres are similarly diverse, with performances of rock, hip-hop, punk, jazz, electronica and bluegrass.
“I think the bands at this, the 25th AthFest Music & Arts Festival, pay tribute to the history of AthFest and the Athens music scene,” AthFest Educates Executive Director, Mary Joyce, said in a press release. “There will be something for everyone at AthFest 2023!”