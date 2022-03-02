After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved AthFest Music and Arts Festival will return to downtown Athens on June 24-26, 2022, according to a press release from AthFest Educates.
AthFest is a free outdoor festival that has graced the local community since 1997. The festival celebrates the renowned and rich music and arts communities in Athens and will feature performances on three outdoor stages, a vendor fair for artists to display and sell their work and KidsFest, with a separate stage and performances “by and for young people,” according to the press release.
The 2022 festival was awarded a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of Athens’ creative economy.
In 2020, the AthFest Educates board of directors decided to cancel the annual event for the first time in the 23 years since the festival began. The cancellation was due not only to concerns for the health and safety of the crowd but also due to financial concerns.
Last year, AthFest was canceled as a result of the Athens-Clarke County government not providing a final permit for the event, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. Locals were upset with this cancellation, but it was subsequently partially replaced by the September Days festival, produced by Aubrey Entertainment.
AthFest 2022 will include ticketed shows on June 24 and 25 at the Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club after performances at the outdoor festival stages end, according to the press release.
AthFest Educates also announced local artist and arts educator Dan Smith as the theme artist for the festival. Smith created logos for the festival, as well as for the AthHalf Half Marathon and 5K, which is also produced by AthFest Educates.
Performers for the festival have not yet been announced but will feature mainly “Athens-based and Athens-affiliated acts,” the press release said. Those interested in performing or becoming a vendor can apply through the festival’s website. AthFest will showcase over 55 artists, makers and artisans, and will include food trucks and retail vendors.
Performances will begin on the two main stages at 5 p.m. on June 24 and will continue until around 10 p.m. KidsFest performances will run from 6-9 p.m. the same day. KidsFest will resume at 10 a.m. on June 25, and the main festival performances will run from noon until 10 p.m. The final day of the festival, June 26, will hold performances from 12:30-8 p.m.