After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the AthFest Music & Arts Festival is returning to Athens to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 24-26.
AthFest is put on each year by the nonprofit AthFest Educates, which works to promote music and arts education for kids in Athens Clarke-County. The festival, an annual multi-day event, features live music, food vendors, beer gardens and kids’ activities through KidsFest.
In a press release, Jill Helme, the executive director of AthFest Educates, said planning the event won’t be without its challenges, but she is still excited for AthFest’s return.
“We’re thrilled to be producing the festival we love once again and to be bringing the community together to celebrate Athens music and art,” Helme said in the press release.
An Instagram post announcing the festival dates encouraged Athens musicians interested in performing to submit information for consideration on the festival website. The caption also said that the festival this year would be especially focused on local artists.
“After more than a year of having to table their talents, we want to give them the stage, quite literally, to showcase their craft,” the caption said.