The deadline to apply to perform in the 2023 AthFest Music & Arts Festival is Wednesday, March 1. Local bands are encouraged to apply for a spot on an outdoor stage at the festival, which will take place from June 23-25 in downtown Athens.
The three-day music and arts festival will feature mainly Athens-based and affiliated groups. Applications can be filled out in a form on the AthFest Educates website.
In addition to three outdoor stages, the festival will also feature ticketed shows at local music venues. Thousands of attendees are expected to attend with performances by dozens of local and regional artists.
The event raises money for AthFest Educates, which provides grants for K-12 local arts and music education.
The festival is also seeking artists to apply for booths in the Artist Market, which will feature over 55 vendors selling handmade arts, jewelry, clothing and crafts. Artists can also apply through a form on the AthFest website, and submissions must be postmarked before April 1 to avoid late fees. Applicants for booths will be considered by a jury.