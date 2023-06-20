AthFest, a three-day festival that will take place June 23-25, is one of the biggest events of summer in Athens. These are some things to keep in mind if you are attending.
What is AthFest?
AthFest is a free festival celebrating musicians and visual artists. The event includes multiple outdoor stages with live performances, a block-long Artist Market and a Club Crawl with ticketed shows at some of the iconic venues in the city.
AthFest is run by AthFest Educates, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The festival is a fundraiser that allows the organization to award annual grants for K-12 music and art education in Athens-Clarke County.
Parking
According to the AthFest FAQ page, the easiest place to park for AthFest is in the College Avenue Parking Deck located on College Avenue between Clayton and Washington streets. There are also multiple private lots and metered spots available throughout downtown Athens for attendees to park in. Parking in downtown Athens is free on Sunday.
KidsFest
AthFest has something for everyone, including your kids. KidsFest includes performances by kids and kid-friendly artists, as well as bounce houses and arts and crafts. Most vendors offer free activities for kids, but there is a fee to participate in bounce house activities, according to the FAQ page.
Designated drinking areas
Athens-Clarke County requires that consumption of alcoholic beverages stays within designated areas, meaning festival attendees cannot freely walk around with their drinks. However, the stages are set up so that attendees can still enjoy performances while in the designated beer gardens, according to the FAQ page.
Age restrictions
There is no age restriction to be in the beer garden area, but attendees must age 21 or older to purchase and drink beer. Venues have their own age restrictions; some are all ages, 18+ or 21+.
Stay safe
Attendees should make sure to keep hydrated, take steps to protect themselves from sun damage and keep themselves and those around them safe.
No pets
AthFest strongly encourages attendees not to bring their dogs to the festival, as the hot pavement may damage their paws and there will not be water bowls provided for animals.
What if it rains?
Rainstorms may cause outdoor performances to be delayed or canceled, according to the FAQ page, but efforts will be made to have all scheduled performances happen in the event of rain.