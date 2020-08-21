AthHalf half marathon and 5K race, hosted by AthFest Educates, has moved to virtual form instead of the originally scheduled in-person event on Oct. 24-25, according to a press release. This year is the 11th annual AthHalf half marathon.
“We were really, really hopeful we would be able to host the AthHalf Half Marathon & 5K together in person this fall,” Jill Helme, AthFest Educates executive director, said in a press release. “However, in talking with local and University officials… it became clear that the in-person races as planned would not be possible.”
Participants of the virtual race can complete a consistent half marathon or 5K on a route of their choosing and submit their documented times to the race director by Oct. 25, according to the press release.
All registered participants will receive a race T-shirt once the individual race is completed and the half marathon runners will receive a finisher’s medal in the mail, according to the press release.
The participants will have the option to either pick up their items or have them mailed, according to an email sent to all registered participants.
The event organizers still hope to host a race day celebration with live music at Southern Brewing Company on Oct. 25 to allow participants to pick up their shirts, medals and drink beer with the other race finishers. The event attendance will be staggered to allow social distancing, according to the email to the participants.
“Hopefully we can still safely gather in some capacity to celebrate with our runner friends and supporters,” Helme said in the press release. “We expect to be back together in person in Athens for the 2021 AthHalf race weekend.”
The race will continue to have overall and age group awards for the half marathon and 5K and will offer a discount code for the 2021 half marathon and 5K, according to the announcement on the AthHalf website.
Many local races, such as the AthHalf and the Tini Semeria Spark in the Dark 5K, have taken health and safety precautions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic such as going virtual or offering socially distanced runs.
These runs provide a sense of community for runners in Athens. With the support gathered from these events, nonprofit organizations receive funds, and students can win scholarships.
“We are so grateful for the understanding and commitment of our strong running community who support the AthHalf each year,” Helme said in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.