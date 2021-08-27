Since 2001, the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art has served as a space to celebrate contemporary art in all its forms and mediums. The nonprofit gallery hosts exhibits and events and provides education for the community. The institute provides stipends to contributing artists and is run entirely by volunteer community members and interns.
As it celebrates its 20th birthday in 2021, ATHICA is fundraising for its most significant financial endeavor to date: purchasing its building on Pulaski Street and effectively solidifying its presence in the community after two decades of commitment to the arts in Athens.
“It’s very unusual for a small non-profit arts organization with no full time staff to survive that long,” ATHICA director Lauren Fancher said.“The longevity of ATHICA is a real testament to the community’s ownership.”
The institute hopes to earn $10,000 in donations through its GoFundMe by November. Its funds will be matched by a Georgia Council for the Arts grant and used for the down payment on the space.
In the first few days of the fundraiser, ATHICA was able to meet 20% of its $10,000 goal with over $2,000 in donations from over 20 donors.
Mark Callahan is a senior academic professional at the Lamar Dodd School of Art. As artistic director of Ideas for Creative Exploration, a research initiative at the University of Georgia, Callahan is also a supporter of ATHICA’s work in the community.
“[ATHICA’s longevity] is a really positive affirmation of the value of freedom in creative expression. I think it's so amazing and so uplifting that this kind of volunteer program has really remained committed to giving artists total freedom to express themselves, and our community finds enough meaning and value in that to help keep it going,” Callahan said.
While ATHICA has existed in Athens since 2001, the institute was not always located at 675 Pulaski Street. Its nonprofit gallery was located in a warehouse on Tracy Street until 2018, when the institute began renting a space in The Leathers Building, a converted factory warehouse built in the 1920s that now holds commercial offices.
The space is now furnished with gallery lighting, visual art space, performance space and acoustic infrastructure. ATHICA can host events and rent out space for events in the facility.
Fancher believes purchasing the building will create a more sustainable future for ATHICA. Rent is the institute’s largest expense, and by purchasing the building, the cost will remain at its current level.
“It will allow us to build equity and potentially have a better platform for expansion or growth in the future,” Fancher said.
Donations are incentivized in accordance with its amounts. Incentives include ATHICA stickers, postcards, coffee cups, an invitation to an exclusive significant donor celebration, naming rights and more. All donors will be invited to a celebration of ATHICA’s 20th birthday when the fundraising goal is met.
There are many ways to get involved in ATHICA’s programming. The institute offers numerous volunteer opportunities and internship experiences for students and members of the community.
“[ATHICA] is just different from the kind of programming I'm going to experience in a museum or a commercial gallery. I can kind of guarantee I'll be surprised by what I see there,” Callahan said.
Currently, this year’s juried exhibition is on display in the gallery, featuring works exploring “Light,” juried by Matt Porter.