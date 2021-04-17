In the gallery of the Athens Institute of Contemporary Art lies an augmented reality piece that resembles a pile of waste.
The exhibit, “Lost in the Weeds: Climate Change and Human Nature” will launch its opening reception on April 17 from 6-8 p.m. at ATHICA. Following its opening reception, the exhibition will be open to all with free admission through May 22.
The curator of the exhibit, Craig Coleman, is an artist based out of Macon. Coleman’s intended theme of this exhibit is intricately tailored to showcase the political and environmental climate that our society is experiencing in relation to climate change.
“The theme from this show comes from this idea of uncertainty and conflict that we may feel toward climate change,” Coleman said.
With this show, Coleman intends to shed light on the issue of climate change and aims, “to show how, as a nation, we lack a clear-cut plan on how to address climate change due to so many conflicting opinions.”
The exhibit is a collaboration between Coleman and several other artists, whose pieces are intended to provoke thought and stimulate public reflection. The exhibit includes interactive pieces that allow the audience to connect with the art on display, including glass-blown pieces, 3D animations and more.
“There is such a wide range of media in the show so someone is going to find something they are interested in,” Coleman said.
ATHICA director Lauren Fancher spoke highly of the pieces that make up the exhibit.
“The exhibition uses novel approaches to climate activism and is suffused with good humor, play and an exceptionally high-caliber of professionalism and artistry,” Fancher said.
In addition, each weekend the exhibit is open, there will be new events hosted at the venue. These events include talks with the artists featured in the show, a musical performance and guest speakers.
Those who wish to visit the exhibition are required to wear masks upon entering the building. There will be a max capacity rule of around 5 people who are allowed in the exhibit at a time. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Friday from 4.-6 p.m., Saturday from 1- 6 p.m and Sunday from 4-6 p.m. More information about the exhibition can be found on the ATHICA website.