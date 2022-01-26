ATHICA kicked off the new year by introducing “A Brief History of Happiness,” a video installation art exhibit created by Los Angeles-based artist Elizabeth Withstandley. The exhibit opened on Jan. 1 and will be shown at Ciné, a movie theater in downtown Athens, through Feb. 25.
“A Brief History of Happiness” is a five-screen installation that displays YouTube videos from 25 different channels covering the song, “Happiness” by Elliott Smith.
These covers are accompanied by motivational speeches and other dialogues on the feeling of happiness. The exhibit not only explores the feelings around happiness but also the concept of putting oneself in the public eye in the digital age. There are headsets for each screen so patrons can listen to the audio while viewing.
Withstandley’s piece was selected by the ATHICA exhibitions committee through its Solo Duo Trio open call in part because it looked like a Zoom screen, according to ATHICA director Lauren Fancher.
Fancher also said “A Brief History of Happiness” aligns with ATHICA’s mission to bring contemporary art to Athens because the piece incorporates “contemporary modalities using video and sound.”
The use of YouTube in the piece was essential as Withstandley said she “could not have created [the piece] 20 years ago because it needed this sort of evolution.” Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has been a platform where people are able to share and connect with each other.
“I am interested in people in the sense of how one reconciles with themselves as an individual,” Withstandley said. “I’m interested in that exploration of these individuals doing the same thing.”
Withstandley hopes those viewing the exhibit can also take away some happiness.
“Some of the people playing the songs [aren’t doing] a fantastic rendition but they felt enough of a desire to connect with the world and put it up there and there’s something endearing about that,” Withstandley said.
Ultimately, the exhibit centers on connection, humanity and finding those things even in an age dominated by screens and social media. In fact, it argues that these things can actually help foster a deeper connection.
Ciné is open everyday from 4 p.m. to midnight except for Saturdays and Sundays when it opens early at 2 p.m and 12:30 p.m., respectively. A negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card is required for entry and masks must be worn inside.