The exhibition “DUO” will be shown at local nonprofit gallery ATHICA through Feb. 17. It showcases the work of artists Kelly Boehmer and Mark McLeod.
The artwork shown in the exhibition has a playful nature with serious undertones, using color and dimension to create intricate pieces that invite the viewer in to ponder the deeper meanings behind them.
Boehmer’s artistry
Boehmer, an artist from Savannah, Georgia, creates soft sculptures using fabric, scrap fur and taxidermy. She repurposes fabric from old pieces and incorporates them within new pieces.
At first, Boehmer did this for practical reasons, but soon found herself enjoying the process of ripping up something she made and not being attached to the piece. Instead, she focused on the potential of the material.
Having always been interested in creating art about death that isn’t dark, Boehmer hopes, if nothing else, people can have a positive visual experience upon seeing her work.
Boehmer uses glitter, bright colors and fuzzy textures to give her artwork an element of approachability. Doing this lets viewers “ kind of use it as a sounding board to see that there is something beautiful and complicated in having those mixed emotions,” Boehmer said.
Boehmer’s pieces are refreshingly eccentric. Many feature mixed fabrics, glitter, bright pops of pink and one even contains dead beetles. Her sculptures display a tragic sense of humor and find beauty in common anxieties. The exciting nature of the sculptures help to make fears about death easier to confront and spark conversations.
McLeod’s artistry
McLeod is a Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based artist who creates layered wood pieces. He is an art professor at Middle Tennessee State University who explores ideas of false and social memory.
McLeod draws his interest in research to his classes, where some of his assignments are based on the fallibility of memory. His interest in memory and it’s inaccuracies that cannot be controlled stem from McLeod growing up with grandparents and in-laws who suffered from dementia.
“Really, memory is fallible. It’s not always accurate even though we sometimes like to pretend it is … realizing that you could live your entire life building all these wonderful memories that kind of define you and then when they’re gone, how do you then define yourself?” McLeod said.
To begin one of McLeod’s wood layered pieces, he uses Photoshop where areas are cut out and laid on top of each other. He will manipulate them as much as possible before doing some editing by hand. Then, using a CNC router, he cuts the wood. It’s a very involved process, but, according to McLeod, it’s what works.
The names of McLeod’s pieces are based on locations he has visited or references to imagery. One piece on display titled “Olan Mills” is based on a photo of McLeod from the ‘80s. In the photo, he is wearing a striped shirt and sitting in a wicker chair and using the texture of this chair, he pulled those parts out of the photo for inspiration in his art.
Together, McLeod and Boehmer’s art complement each other, sophomore art history major at the University of Georgia Allie Calcote said. A volunteer for ATHICA, after noticing the different colors, textures and layers in the exhibition, she said “it makes [for] a very interesting show.”