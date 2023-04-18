Since its founding just three years ago, Aurora at the University of Georgia has quickly grown to prominence on campus. The student organization has united hundreds of students in bringing back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings.
Aurora Day Camp first opened in Atlanta in 2018, and has been Georgia’s first and only 6-week-long summer day camp for children with cancer and their siblings.
Katy Stone, a senior biology major at UGA, served as a counselor at the Aurora Day Camp the summer after her freshman year. In her time there, Stone was deeply moved by the way in which Aurora allows children affected by cancer to just be regular kids again. The experience inspired her to start a chapter for Aurora at UGA.
“There's [UGA] Miracle, and there's a lot of other organizations at UGA that sort of support more of a pediatric group, but there was no group that supported specifically children with cancer,” Stone said. “So I was like, ‘why don't we start an organization here on campus’… Then we could help support the kids [throughout the year] instead of just over the summer.”
On top of being the founder of Aurora at UGA, Stone also serves as the president. According to Stone, in addition to administrative tasks and overseeing other executive officers, she is heavily focused on the growth of the organization.
“I always try to focus on what more we can be doing to keep increasing our impact. We'll brainstorm ideas on how we can come up with more fun days or how we can better support our kids,” Stone said.
Aurora at UGA is a subsidiary of Aurora Day Camp, and Aurora members participate in many different fundraising activities throughout the year to help kids have a summer they will never forget.
Outside of fundraising, Aurora at UGA members have many opportunities to visit the kids at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta or take them on various “fun days” at places like trampoline parks, farms, corn mazes and more.
Junior biology major Haley Newbold first found out about Aurora through the UGA Involvement Network, and was immediately drawn to their purpose because of her past service with a similar organization.
“My eyes were opened [to] the reality of what a lot of kids and families face and just the difficulty of that. I think one of these things I realized was, oftentimes, they just want a break, and they just want a chance to breathe and to feel normal, and to just enjoy life,” Newbold said.
Newbold is now the service chair for Aurora at UGA, where she is in charge of orchestrating all of the events and coordinating with leaders in Atlanta to make sure everything runs smoothly.
According to Newbold, her favorite event is Trunk or Treat, where members will drive to Atlanta and decorate their cars for Halloween. Kids will walk from vehicle to vehicle collecting candy and playing games.
Because the kids can often feel isolated from friends and family, especially with the heightened risk of COVID-19 to immunocompromised individuals, these events are a safe way for them to get outside and spend time with others.
One of Aurora’s biggest annual events is assembling Aurora Anytime Bags. The organization makes customized gift bags filled with toys and crafts that are then delivered to the hospitals in the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta system to bring the kids some joy while they are undergoing treatment.
“Our first year I think we made 400 Anytime Bags, and they're always very customized, because we don't want them to just be things that you could go and get at the Dollar Tree,” Stone said. “We put a lot of effort into them.”
Anna Burnett, a junior communication sciences and disorders major at UGA, is currently the vice president of Aurora at UGA and will soon become the first president to take over from Stone when she graduates in May. She attributes much of her growth as a leader to her time serving as vice president and service chair for Aurora at UGA.
As president, Burnett hopes to create even more events to support the kids, but also focus on maintaining member engagement, an integral aspect of the organization's success.
Whether it’s making ice cream floats or roasting marshmallows over a bonfire, Burnett said that she tries to make the events fun and engaging for the members so that they'll want to keep coming back.
While Aurora members get to experience the joys of helping others, they also reap the reward of a tight-knit and supportive community on campus.
“One of our big goals is [fostering] community at UGA, so we try to work hard on including all of our members, and being able to know them more on a personal level,” Burnett said. “I've had so many friendships from Aurora which has been really amazing transitioning into college.”
A lot of the members continue their year-long efforts by becoming camp counselors at Aurora Day Camp over the summer, but even those who cannot commit still contribute by decorating for the camp and throwing pizza parties for the kids.
“Even though you are there to serve other people, I think you get more out of it yourself because it is just so incredibly rewarding and fulfilling,” Newbold said. “When you serve out of love, you love to serve.”