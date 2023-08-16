The music and arts scene is a major part of Athens’ iconic culture, and the city’s vast writing community is a part of that culture. Athens is home to a large, diverse group of writers who fill nearly every genre on the bookshelves. Here are a few Athens authors to look out for next time you stop at a bookstore.
Hattie Thomas Whitehead
Hattie Thomas Whitehead is a former resident of Linnentown and co-chair of the Linnentown Project. She wrote the memoir “Giving Voice to Linnentown in 2021.”
The book focuses on her experiences living in Linnentown and the impact the Linnentown community had before an urban renewal project displaced it to make space for the University of Georgia.
Howard Tate Scott
Howard Tate Scott, a retired criminal defense attorney in Athens, wrote his first book in 2021.
“Rascal on the Run,” a murder-suspense novel, follows the story of attorney August “Critter” Stillwell and his father, defense attorney Guy Stillwell. The story, set in Athens, shifts between 1963 and 1988 as Stillwell uncovers some of his father’s hidden past.
Katherine Cerulean
Katherine Cerulean, an Athens native, has been writing for 24 years. She started with screenplays, moved onto novels and now writes a mix of both with film scripts and teleplays. Her most recent novel, “Society and Civility,” is set in the Regency era and follows the story of Ann Marshal, a young woman questioning love and her identity.
Cerulean is one of the founders of the Athens Writer Association, which was active from 2013 to 2019.
André Joseph Gallant
André Joseph Gallant is a freelance journalist and an Athens local. He used to be a part-time faculty member at UGA, teaching multimedia journalism and writing. He currently serves as the director of communications for the Center on Human Trafficking Research & Outreach at UGA.
Gallant’s book, “The High Low Tide: The Revival of a Southern Oyster,” was published by the UGA Press in 2018. This narrative non-fiction story covers the oyster industry in Georgia, along with its environmental and economic impacts.
Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor
Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor, professor of language and literary education at UGA, is the author of five books about education, poetry and the arts.
Her most recent book, “Enlivening Instruction with Drama & Improv: A guide for Second Language and World Language Teachers,” was published in 2021. The book provides readers with resources and instruction about a different approach to teaching languages and highlights the techniques of drama and theater to teach language effectively.
Cahnmann-Taylor also published a book of poems in 2016 titled “Imperfect Tense,” which is a meditation on language.
Amy Bonnaffons
Amy Bonnaffons, a New York City native who now lives in Athens, is the author of “The Wrong Heaven,” a collection of stories, and the novel “The Regrets.” She is also the founding editor of “7x7,” a literary journal focused on collaborations between writers and visual artists.
In “The Wrong Heaven,” Bonnaffons straddles the line between the real and the fantastical in her compiled short stories, according to fellow author Kevin Wilson in a review of her work. “The Regrets” follows Rachel, a woman who has fallen in love with a ghost named Thomas.