While many University of Georgia football fans have their sights set on Sept. 26 for the first game, they don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of excitement when it comes to Georgia football.
Sports journalists Seth Emerson and Daniel Shirley will discuss Emerson’s new book “Attack The Day: Kirby Smart and Georgia’s Return to Glory,” next Tuesday, Sept. 15 at an event hosted by Avid Bookshop. The event is 7- 8 p.m. and free tickets are available on Avid’s website.
Emerson is a sports journalist who’s covered UGA football since 2010, working at the Albany Herald, The Macon Telegraph, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and most recently, The Athletic. His new book focuses on the last five years of football at UGA, with a special emphasis on the years from 2015 to 2017, Emerson said in a tweet.
It's here! My book "Attack the Day" is out today.— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 1, 2020
It's a story about the past five years of Georgia football, especially the crucial period from 2015-17, and based heavily on original interviews specifically for the book with players and staff members:https://t.co/7yyPb93Bd0
Shirley also works for The Athletic, where he covers sports in Atlanta. Rachel Watkins, director of operations at Avid Books, said the event will be “super fun” and encouraged those interested to attend.
“It’s going to be two expert sports guys talking about what Kirby Smart has done to build the UGA program up to what it is and return it to its glory,” Watkins said.
While free tickets are available, Avid is also offering a “pay-what-you-can” ticketing method for the event, where patrons can choose to support Avid by purchasing a ticket at the cost of their choice. Some of Avid’s “bookseller friends” recommended the pay-what-you-can style of ticketing for the online events, Watkins said.
The online events are “a lot more work” to organize than in-person events; they require security and making sure people register for tickets, Watkins said. The pay-what-you-can ticket method helps compensate Avid workers for the extra labor of putting together virtual events. There are still free tickets available because Avid wants to minimize the barriers of attending the event, she said.
In addition to the pay-what-you-can ticketing option, Avid Bookshop fans can also buy the book for $28, or purchase a pay-what-you-can ticket and book bundle for a minimum of $33. Avid said in a tweet that if attendees have already purchased a copy from somewhere else, they might consider buying an additional copy for a “fellow fan” or using the pay-what-you-can-ticketing option.
If your copy was from somewhere offer than our shop, we encourage you to buy another copy from us for a fellow fan, &/or make a donation when you secure your ticket! (We love offering events but definitely rely on customers’ support when it’s available. See you next week! https://t.co/OVeu353T6H— Avid Bookshop (@AvidBookshop) September 8, 2020
“We love offering events but definitely rely on customers’ support when it’s available,” Avid Bookshop said in the tweet.
Watkins said Tuesday’s event will hopefully be able to “scratch an itch” some people may have in regards to UGA’s upcoming football season. The uncertainty of the season, and whether it will happen or not, has left some fans with a UGA football-sized hole in their hearts. Watkins said hopefully the event will be able to create some “normalcy regarding football,” and encouraged football fans to register.
The deadline to request a ticket for the event is 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.