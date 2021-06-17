Avid Bookshop owner Janet Geddis announced that the independent bookstore will be reopening for in-person browsing on Saturday, Aug. 7, after being closed to the public since March 2020 due to COVID-19.
After more than a year of being fully online — hosting virtual events and utilizing web orders for book lovers — Avid hopes to hold a mostly-outdoor gathering at the storefront on their opening day to celebrate. Details on this gathering will be announced at a later date.
Following the reopening, in-store shopping hours will be every Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
In order to keep both customers and employees at the bookstore safe, Avid will require all browsers to wear masks while shopping in-person and plan to keep a limited capacity, Geddis said. For those who prefer not to wear a mask, Avid will continue to sell books and gifts online 24/7 at their website.
“Our decision to open in August gives us space and time to do this right so that Avid Bookshop is here for the long haul: strong, sustainable and healthy,” Geddis said.