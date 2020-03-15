Avid Bookshop will temporarily close its sales floor through Sunday, March 29 due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, according to posts made on its social media channels.
The decision was made in the interest of protecting the safety of Avid's staff and the larger community, according to the post.
Avid will continue to accept, fulfill and ship online orders. The bookshop will send an email with instructions to receive books ordered for in-store pickups on Monday, according to the post.
“We have so many creative ideas on how we’re going to continue to share our love for reading and Athens while staying safe,” the post read. “Be on the lookout for some fun surprises.”
View this post on Instagram
For the safety of our staff and our community, we are temporarily CLOSING OUR SALES FLOOR to the public starting Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29. Visit us ONLINE at https://www.avidbookshop.com/ where you will still be able to browse and shop as our team continues to fulfill orders. If you ordered a book for in-store pick-up, look out for an email tomorrow with instructions on how you can pay for shipping or schedule a pick-up. ⠀ ⠀ We have so many creative ideas on how we’re going to continue to share our love for reading and Athens while staying safe. Be on the lookout for some fun surprises. ⠀ ⠀ Thank you and continue to order online from us! We've been getting so much love!
In additional book news, the Athens Regional Library System temporarily closed its 11 branches across five counties on March 15, according to a press release.
The system plans to reopen all branches on March 29, though the date is subject to change.
The decision was made after the library system consulted "libraries’ boards of trustees, local county governments, state government, partner agencies, school districts, as well as other library systems around the country,” according to the release.
Checked-out materials will not accrue overdue fines during the closure, according to the release. Patrons will be able to access the library system's online resources during the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.