Avid Bookshop hosted a virtual book talk on Tuesday to celebrate the publication of “Welcome to the Grief Club: Because You Don’t Have to Go Through It Alone” by Janine Kwoh and reflect on the book’s discussion and affirmation of grief.
The event featured Kwoh and Julia Roessing, a therapist specializing in grief and trauma counseling, who engaged in a conversation about the book. They focused on the book’s modern approach to the grieving experience by using humor to cover meaningful topics and affirm the range of emotions faced, according to Avid Bookshop’s website.
Kwoh said writing “Welcome to the Grief Club” came from dealing with the loss of her partner, Nap, when she was 28 years old. She wrote the book as a way to express what she wished someone could have given or said to her during the peak of her grief.
“I don’t think I’ll ever have the words to fully convey what the initial period after he died was like. The best description I can come up with is that it didn’t really feel like living. It wasn’t just that I had never felt such pain or sadness, but that it didn’t seem physically possible to sustain the depth and breadth of emotions that pummeled me relentlessly and in doozying combinations,” Kwoh said in an excerpt from her book.
In dealing with her emotions, Kwoh said she learned to acknowledge grief would stay with her in varying intensities for the rest of her life, but humor and happiness would also become prevalent again. The book features illustrations by Kwoh, which Roessing described as “childlike” and “lighthearted.”
Kwoh began designing sympathy cards a couple of months after her partner’s death as a way to process the grief. After sharing the cards with people, Kwoh said she discovered others shared her experiences.
“My hope is that the way that the book is written and illustrated, it makes it easier for people to see themselves in the book without necessarily having to translate from my specific experience to theirs,” Kwoh said.
According to Kwoh, the book’s phrase “grief club” refers not only to the universal community of those who have experienced loss, but also specific community members of various races, ethnicities and ages who previously participated in an open call photo submission to provide inspiration for Kwoh’s illustrations.
“I wrote this book for us,” Kwoh said. “So what better way to tell someone that they belong than to be like, ‘I literally drew you into the book.’”
Roessing said the illustrations allowed her to read the book in an interactive way by flipping through the pages to find an image or message that connected with her at a particular moment, rather than simply reading the book from start to finish.
“I love the juxtaposition of these really light, fun illustrations with very, very real, just heartwrenching, horrible, specific steps that you’re going through,” Roessing said.
Kwoh said the support system of her sister, partner and friends have been meaningful to her, even when those around her have not experienced grief themselves. Six years have passed since her partner’s death, but Kwoh said people continue to check in on her on the anniversary of Nap’s death — a step that goes beyond the initial support following a loved one’s death.
“You find [help] in wonderful, unexpected places,” Roessing said. “Here in the South, you talk to someone in the grocery store line most of the time, and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve said something and someone else has shared a story of loss … This is enormous and it’s incredibly painful, and thank you for sharing that with me while I’m getting my groceries.”