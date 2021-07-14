On July 13, Avid Bookshop hosted a virtual book talk in celebration of University of Georgia assistant professor Kate Fortmueller’s new book “Below the Stars: How the Labor of Working Actors and Extras Shapes Media Production.”
The discussion took place over Zoom between Fortmueller, an assistant professor of entertainment and media studies at UGA, and Richard Neupert, the Charles H. Wheatley Professor of the Arts at UGA.
The novel takes a look at acting extras, also known as background artists, as opposed to the typical stars that the entertainment industry typically focuses on. It explores Fortmueller’s take that these actors have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry through archival research, interviews and personal observations, according to the book description.
“It's an important book ... because it rethinks the role of media talent, and also major industrial events and regulations from really a totally different perspective,” Neupert said. “It addresses concrete labor issues and real life concerns for actors — the sorts of things that a lot of other histories and academic studies have ignored.”
In discussing her interest in this topic, Fortmueller said extras typically display local talent because casting companies often cast extras at the filming location. She also thinks they have an insight into the industry that higher stars may not, as they are often the first to feel the effects of any industry changes.
There are different tiers to acting talent according to Fortmueller. At the bottom are extras, who are non-speaking, though they may get bumped up to have a few lines that provide them with a higher pay. Working actors or character actors have smaller parts that “add a lot of texture and are often really fun, but don't necessarily move the plot forward in the way that the stars will do,” Fortmueller said. The highest tier is the star.
Looking into the history of extras, Fortmueller analyzed the roles race and gender played. Her book cited how the famous actor Gregory Peck reached out to various producers on behalf of his friend and aspiring actor Barnett Williams, who was African American.
Despite Peck’s urges, Williams was unable to get a role and gave up on his dream to be an actor. The book even discussed how the Screen Actors Guild unanimously decided in 1947 that there was no need to re-establish a committee against discrimination, believing there was enough work for Black actors.
“In the 1940s, I think it's kind of shocking,” Fortmueller said. “If you're sort of paying attention to contemporary conversations around race and representation in Hollywood, you would probably be pretty surprised to find out in 1947, Hollywood thought they fixed the problem.”
“Below the Stars” can be ordered from Avid Bookshop as well as from the University of Texas Press website.