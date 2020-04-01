Without a steady flow of customers browsing the colorful shelves of Avid Bookshop, workers got creative to keep selling books while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The Five Points bookstore introduced Avid Snail Mail Surprise, a book delivery service that invites customers to send the ages, likes, dislikes, obsessions and mailing addresses of the people to whom they wanted to send a surprise book.
For $20 plus shipping costs, Avid workers will pick out a book for this person — which could be a gift to yourself as well — and send it to them.
Nicholas Helfrick, an English teacher at Monroe Area High School, jumped on the opportunity to help the small business and connect with his coworkers while their classrooms are no longer in the same building.
“I thought it was a really neat idea, and now more than ever it’s really important to support small business in any way we can,” Helfrick said.
As soon as Avid announced the snail mail surprise on Instagram on March 26, Helfrick ordered a few books. He’s bought a couple more books since his first order, and he’s excited to see how the booksellers interpret his descriptions of his coworkers’ likes and dislikes.
Despite the lack of in-person customers, Avid posted on Instagram that workers are busy filling shipping orders and thanked their customers for their support. In a phone message to customers, the shop apologized for shipping delays and slowdowns on warehouse deliveries.
The store is closed until April 7, which is in line with the Athens-Clarke County shelter-in-place ordinance that prohibits the operation of non-essential business. Avid has also stopped doing curbside or in-store pickup, requiring customers to get all purchased items shipped.
“While it'll never replace the real thing, try browsing our staff favorites, check out our 2019 favorites, browse our bestsellers,” Avid recommended to customers on its website.
Avid is also using Instagram to connect with the Athens book community through virtual read alouds — for adults and children.
