On Saturday, March 18, Avid Bookshop will host a book party for the award-winning local author Sabrina Orah Mark. The free event will celebrate the author’s new memoir, “Happily,” and will take place from 5-7 p.m. at The Lab at Ciné in downtown Athens.
Mark is a writer and poet who earned her doctorate in English at the University of Georgia. She is the recipient of National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship and won the Georgia Author of the Year Award for Short Story in 2019. She lives in Athens with her husband, author and UGA professor Reginald McKnight, and their two sons.
Her memoir, which releases on March 14, is a collection of essays telling a personal history that reimagines the modern fairy tale. The book began as the monthly column, “Happily,” published in The Paris Review since 2018. But for Mark, the memoir is very different in style from her past works, and the author has felt her writing change as a whole.
“As I've gotten older, I feel like I've gotten more porous and I've let more worlds into my writing or more of the world as the world is happening,” Mark said. “This book was very much written allowing for the accident of time to happen to the book.”
As she has allowed this sense of reality to shine through, Mark has used writing as both a release and an expression of stress. While writing the memoir, she dealt with personal hardships and unexpected circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel that writing with the pandemic, through the pandemic, through so much civil unrest in this country, through my sister's cancer [and] through motherhood taught me how I could use language to navigate what felt like otherwise impossible terrain,” Mark said.
Through its honesty and reality, this book has had a profound effect on others. Rachel Watkins, events and operations director, subscription manager and bookseller at Avid Bookshop, can relate to the experiences of motherhood Mark details in her memoir.
“I just love her voice. She really puts it into words what I personally have been feeling lately the last few years,” Watkins said. “I feel like there's an emotion to mothering and being a human and helping your children. As a mother that really rang true for me… There are dark moments [in] parenting, and I like how she's really honest about the good and the bad.”
Mark grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and chose UGA for her education partly because it had one of the only doctorate programs at the time where she could write a creative dissertation. After graduating, she taught at UGA, Agnes Scott College and other schools before teaching her own writing workshops.
Since the pandemic, her workshops have become popular, with people taking part from all over the world via Zoom.
“My workshops range from journal writing to building new worlds to writing fairy tales. It's just been incredible to create my own workshops outside of academia. It's really just a gift. I love my students so much,” Mark said.
Watkins believes the book party will be a celebration of Mark and her impact on the community at UGA and abroad.
“[Mark] is super beloved in town. She is an amazing writing teacher,” Watkins said. “I've taken a couple rounds [of lessons and] many of the Avid booksellers have taken from her and she's a gifted teacher. Everybody loves to read and so I think it's going to be a big hometown celebration.”
The party will allow the author to tell the story in her own voice by reading a part of her book aloud to attendees.
“I think that adults don't get read to out loud. It's a thing for children to be read to. But there's something really magical about hearing an author read their work,” Watkins said. “One of my favorite parts of any book party we do is having the author actually read what they wrote.”