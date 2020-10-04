One night in 2014, friends Stephanie Kent and Logan Smalley sat in a literary bar in the West Village of New York City talking about their favorite opening lines of books, Smalley said. Now, six years later, they’re launching the book inspired by this conversation, “The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book: An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books.”
Avid Bookshop is hosting the book’s launch party on Oct. 13, via zoom. The event will be a conversation between Smalley, Kent, Avid Bookshop’s owner Janet Geddis, and Athens-based attorney and R.E.M. manager Bertis Downs. The event is 7-8 p.m., and tickets are available here.
Avid Bookshop is using a pay-what-you-can ticketing style for the book, where attendees can elect to buy an event ticket, a copy of the book or a ticket and book bundle to support Athens’ only independent bookstore. Free tickets are also available.
“The Call Me Ishmael Phone Book: An Interactive Guide to Life-Changing Books,” is essentially the Yellow Pages for the literary world, Kent said. The book began as a project that night in New York City, where as the pair sat discussing their favorite opening lines of books, one line in particular came to mind.
“One of us brought up the famous first line of ‘Moby Dick,’ which is ‘Call me Ishmael,’” Smalley said, “...and we sort of joked, what if we actually gave Ishmael a phone number and people could call him?”
They did. Two days later they had given Ishmael a phone number and answering machine, and they started asking friends and family to call Ishmael and tell him about their favorite books, Smalley said. They knew from the start they wanted to share the project with the world. As the project gained attention, thousands of people were calling Ishmael to leave a message about their favorite book, he said.
Kent said one of the best parts of the day is when they get to check Ishmael’s voicemail and listen to the anonymous messages left by book lovers.
“Just hearing the voices always felt like something special,” Kent said, “As book lovers, we always wanted to figure out a way to make the calls we've received into a book.”
After going through a couple of ideas, the pair decided to present the book as a telephone directory, Kent said. The book is full of phone number extensions which lead to messages from book lovers and interviews with independent bookstore owners across the country, Kent said.
“For instance, if you call our phone number 774-325-0503 and dial extension, 6878, you'll hear somebody's story about ‘A Little Princess’ by Francis Hodgson Burnett, and there are thousands of these in our book,” Kent said.
The book will be published Oct. 13, which makes the event with Avid Bookshop the book’s launch party, Smalley said.
“I grew up in Athens, Georgia, and I went to the University of Georgia, and so it's a huge, huge dream and honor to launch this book at Athens only independent bookshop,” Smalley said.
Kent said she and Smalley are excited to host the event with Avid Bookshop because they love the Avid Bookshop team and Athens’ creative community. They visit Athens a couple of times a year and visit the store, where they’ve received some of their best book recommendations, she said.
Smalley and Kent said part of what makes the book so special is that anyone with a phone can call Ishmael about their favorite book. They plan to update the book over time as they receive more voicemails and conduct more interviews with independent bookstores.
“This intends to be a joyful, unique and interactive book. And one of the things that makes it unique is that it's an invitation for everyone to become a part of the story,” Smalley said.
